Fraud: Court frees ex-OAU VC, bursar

An Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo yesterday discharged and acquitted former Acting Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Anthony Elujoba, and former Acting Bursar, Mrs. Josephine Akeredolu, over fraud charges. Elujoba and Akeredolu were prosecuted for abuse of office, fraud and conspiracy by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). During the hearing of the case, the prosecution team led by Mr. M. S. Usman called three witnesses and tendered exhibits to prove its case. But the first defendant, represented by Mr. Abiodun Olabanpe and the second defendant, represented by Mr. Segun Akeredolu entered a no case submission.

Elujoba and Akeredolu were arraigned by the commission in 2017 before an Ede High Court on a seven-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, paying of earned and productivity allowance of N1.4 billion to staff of the university without authority’s approval, illegal payment of furniture allowance, abuse of office and conversion of money belonging to the university. Delivering his judgement, Justice Wasiu Akanbi said “the prosecution failed to prove the case of illegal payment of furniture allowance beyond reasonable doubt”. He said: “The evidence of prosecution witness two (PW2) as well as the letter of appointment of the acting Vice Chancellor tendered before the court showed that the first defendant has right to fringe benefits attached to the office.

