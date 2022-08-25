Metro & Crime

Fraud: Court jails job scammer 404 years

A job scammer, Emeka Anaga, has been sentenced to a total of 404 years imprisonment over involvement in conspiracy and fraud.

Anaga was sent to prison by Justice Akintayo Aluko of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, Nigeria, who gave the verdict through zoom on Wednesday, while delivering judgment on a separate charge filed against the convict by the Abakaliki Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that Anaga was brought before the Ebonyi State Division of the Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki in 2018 and 2019, where Justice Aluko was formerly sitting, on charges designated FHC/AI/8c/2019 and FHC/AI/62c/2018, on a 39 and six count charges respectively.

According to the charge, the convict alongside one Barrister Ken, said to be at large, were accused of introducing themselves to their victim, as a staff of a telecommunications company in the country, and that he was capable of securing them a contract to supply fuel to all telecommunication companies.

The convict was specifically accused by the anti-graft agency of fraudulently obtaining various sums amounting to N37, 805 million, from one Innocent Nwanchukwu, Managing Director of IB. Nwanchukwu Enterprises, under the false pretence of securing a contract for him to install mast and fuel at different locations in the country.

Anaga was further accused of forging MTN’s Identity card. The convict was further alleged to have defrauded his victims of various sums running into millions of naira.

Justice Aluko was informed by the prosecutor, Rotimi Ajobiewe, that the offences committed by the convict, contravened Sections 8(a); 1(c) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act, including Section 2(C) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, 2004 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

But Anaga pleaded not guilty to all the count charges, upon his arraignment in 2018 and 2019, respectively, He was admitted to bail on various terms, but was unable to perfect such.

 

