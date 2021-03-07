Metro & Crime

Fraud: EFCC quizzes civil servants, invites Speaker, Clerk of Ondo Assembly          

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure Comment(0)

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has invited the Speaker of the, Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun and some civil servants over a multimillion naira fraud rocking the Assembly.
Aside the Speaker, the anti-graft agency has invited the Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Hon  Felemu Gudu Bankole and Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Bode Adeyelu.
Already, the EFCC has quizzed the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Babatunde Amos Olowogorioye over the alleged fraud.
However, two civil servants of the Assembly, Olusegun Kayode Oyadeji and O.J. Afolabi were  detained over the weekend over the alleged fraud.
One of the alleged infractions being investigated by the  anti-graft agency was said to have been committed in 2019 when the lawmakers were supposed to have attended a two-day seminar organised by the National Productivity Centre, Lagos.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

