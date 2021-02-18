Fraud: Electrician, 28, bags six months imprisonment in Kwara

A 28-year old electrician, Oyeniran Olamilekan, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment by Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, for offences bordering on internet fraud and romance scam.

Oyeniran was prosecuted on a one-count charge by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convict was reported to have initially lied to the Commission about his identity claiming that his name was Adeniyi Olamilekan whereas Oyeniran Olamilekan is his real name.

Oyeniran was among the 33 internet fraud suspects arrested in Offa, Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State on September 15, 2020.

The charge against him stated: “That you, Oyeniran Olamilekan (Mike Johnson), sometime between June 2020, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did cheat by impersonation when you pretended to be Mike Johnson a white female with gmail account mikejohnson2058@gmail.com, and fraudulently deceived one Bill Irvin to send $1,100.00 (One Thousand, One Hundred Dollars) to you through gift cards after you made him believe you were a girl in love with him and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code.”

Following his guilty plea on Monday February 15, 2021 when he was arraigned by the anti-graft agency, the facts of the case were reviewed and the court adjourned to Thursday for judgment.

