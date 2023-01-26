Fraud: Ex-militants allege campaign of calumny against Buhari, others

Some former militants in the Niger Delta including the Presidential Amnesty Strategic Communication Committee (STRACOM) have revealed that some people have perfected a plot to unleash a campaign of calumny against President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and Barry Ndiomu and the management of PAP, because the system currently in place has made it difficult for them to have free access to funds belonging to former militants. The former militants, who rose from their meeting organised by STRACOM in Port Harcourt therefore passed a vote of confidence in Ndiomu for repositioning PAP.

The stakeholders in a written address read by the National Secretary, First Phase Ex-agitator and Chairman, STRACOM, Nature Dumale Kieghe, said enemies of the Niger Delta were being recruited and bankrolled by politicians to spearhead campaigns of character assassination aimed at rubbishing the achievements of Buhari in PAP.

Dumale said some disgruntled portfolio contractors, who could no longer bypass anti-corruption measures and reforms put in place in PAP by Ndiomu were part of the on-going gang-up to tarnish the image of Buhari, Monguno and Ndiomu. He continued as owners of the programme and a committee inaugurated with the mandate of dishing out accurate information about PAP, their investigations had proved that all the allegations were a product of mischief and falsehood.

