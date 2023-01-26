News

Fraud: Ex-militants allege campaign of calumny against Buhari, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Some former militants in the Niger Delta including the Presidential Amnesty Strategic Communication Committee (STRACOM) have revealed that some people have perfected a plot to unleash a campaign of calumny against President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd) and Barry Ndiomu and the management of PAP, because the system currently in place has made it difficult for them to have free access to funds belonging to former militants. The former militants, who rose from their meeting organised by STRACOM in Port Harcourt therefore passed a vote of confidence in Ndiomu for repositioning PAP.

The stakeholders in a written address read by the National Secretary, First Phase Ex-agitator and Chairman, STRACOM, Nature Dumale Kieghe, said enemies of the Niger Delta were being recruited and bankrolled by politicians to spearhead campaigns of character assassination aimed at rubbishing the achievements of Buhari in PAP.

Dumale said some disgruntled portfolio contractors, who could no longer bypass anti-corruption measures and reforms put in place in PAP by Ndiomu were part of the on-going gang-up to tarnish the image of Buhari, Monguno and Ndiomu. He continued as owners of the programme and a committee inaugurated with the mandate of dishing out accurate information about PAP, their investigations had proved that all the allegations were a product of mischief and falsehood.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

870,568 voters shun poll as Akeredolu is re-elected

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Adewale Momoh Akure

Less than half of eligible voters in Ondo State decided the outcome of the October 10, 2020 Ondo State governorship election as 292,830 voters reelected the incumbent and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for a second term in office.   Out of the 1,822,346 registered voters in Ondo State, 1,478,460 […]
News

2023: Consensus drive failed, we’re not part of any agreement – Tambuwal Campaign Organisation

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Campaign Organisation of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal (TCO) has reacted to Friday’s announcement that consensus candidates have emerged amongst those eyeing the nation’s top job from the North, saying they were never part of the arraignment. In a statement signed by Nicholas Msheliza Director Organisation and Mobilization for TCO, the organisation said: […]
News

Oyo guber: Adelabu’s our candidate – APC stakeholders

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Some Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have said they have resolved to back ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu aka Penkelemesi, in the May 26 governorship primary. The disclosure was made by a former Senator Ayoade Adeseun, from Ogbomoso, as well as, the former deputy to late Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica