Fraud: JAMB warns against name, logo use without authorisation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned cyber cafes, tutorial centres and other entities from making use of its name or logo without a licence from the board.

 

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who issued the warning at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State, warned that anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted.

 

He lamented that some of the operators were using the board’s name and logo to deceive, defraud and extort money from unsuspecting candidates. In a statement made available to journalists by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocols.

JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, he warned that the board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms, which, he said were being used as incubators for grooming examination infractors who use the name and logo of the board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.

 

The statement reads in part: “The stock-in-trade of these unscrupulous elements is to lure innocent candidates to part with their money under the deceptive guise of registering them for the 2021/22 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) application documents.”

