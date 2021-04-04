Fraud: JAMB warns against name, logo use without authorisation

…to arrest, prosecute unauthorised users The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has warned cyber cafes, tutorial centres and other entities from making use of its name or logo without license from the Board

Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who issued the warning at the weekend in Ilorin Kwara State, warned that any one caught would be arrested and prosecuted.

He lamented that some of the operators were using the Board’s name and logo to deceive, defraud and extort money from unsuspecting candidates.

In a statement made available to newsmen by Head, Public Affairs and Protocols JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, he warned that the Board would no longer tolerate the antics of such platforms, which, he said were being used as incubators for grooming examination infractors who use the name and logo of the Board to lend credence to their unwholesome activities.