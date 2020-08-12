Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

Fire yesterday gutted a building in Ilorin, Kwara State. The inferno was reported to have razed down the building housing three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke area of Ilorin, destroying valuables estimated to worth millions of Naira.

The State Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hassan Adekunke, said in a statement that the timely arrival of firefighters prevented the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the vicinity.

He said: “ U n f o r t u – nately, on getting to the venue, the raging fire had already engulfed the whole building as a result of late calling on the Fire Service by people, including occupants of the building, when the fire started.

“But thankfully, we eliminated the fire on time and prevented it from further spreading to the buildings in the vicinity. “Based on the information gathered at the scene, the cause of the inferno was as a result of carelessness on the part of an occupant in the building who left an electrical appliance on and unattended to thereby causing the inferno. “The Director of the State Fire Service has, therefore, urged the public to imbibe the habit of always switching off all their electrical appliances.”

