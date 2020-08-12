Metro & Crime

Fraud: Three NYSC members, 19 undergraduates, others arrested METRO …CRIME, CITY WATCH, COURTS End harmful traditional practices, UNICEF tells Ebonyi communities Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Three members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were among 32 suspects arrested for Internet fraud. The suspects were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday in a hideout in Ogbomoso. Also arrested were 19 university students and 10 others who laid claim to sundry vocations. The suspects were apprehended during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, Oyo State when officers of the anti-graft body swooped on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence reports gathered on their alleged criminal activities. The suspects are Oyebamiji Francis, Aremo Jeremiah, Ogbonnaya Prosper John, Anuoluwapo Matthew, Oladele Victor, Mumuni Waliyullah, Olawoyin Abiodun, Okuwatoyin Henry, Arisekola Shina, Babarinde Solomon, Samson Gideon, Joshua Ola Adebayo, Ajayi Joseph Ajibola, Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba and Azeez Ridwan. Others are Ajala Timilehin, Adebolapo Bakare, Alaba Gideon, Ogunkeye Olumide, Ogunleke Tolu, Olapade Emmanuel, Adegoke Aanu Abiodun, Job Ayantoye, Oyebode Pelumi, Babayanju Toluwani, Oladele Ayobami, Omonaiye Abubakar, Sattong Baking, Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan, and Aniyikaye Tope. At the point of their arrest, 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops and some incriminating documents were recovered from them. The suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the Covid-19 prevention protocols, the officials said. The commission added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. Uchenna Inya ABA KALIKI United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday called on traditional rulers in Ebonyi State communities to end all harmful cultural practices. The UNICEF said there had been many harmful cultural practices in Ebonyi State which were inimical to the people. The organisation said this during presentations during Advocacy Dialogue organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for traditional rulers in the five autonomous communities of Ivo Local Government Area of the state to seek their collaboration for elimination of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other cultural harmful practices in their localities. The communities are Ihie, Umuihe, Okue, Akaeze and Ishiagu. The Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF, Enugu Field Office, Mr. Victor Atuchukwu, described FGM as act of violence against children and girls. Represented by Benjamin Mbakwem, the EndFGM Consultant for Imo and Ebonyi states, Atuchukwu called on the traditional rulers and members of the five communities in Ivo to stop any cultural practice with health implications on the people of their localities. He said: “Any cultural practice that poses risk to our health, we should stop it. As traditional rulers, we need to denounce the practice by ourselves and not the government telling us to do so. We need to go back to our people to make them realise how wrong the practice is and how we can work with them to eradicate this harmful practice.” In his presentation, the state Director of NOA, Dr. Emma Abah, explained that the essence of the Advocacy Dialogue was to x-ray the health implications of some harmful practices against the girl-child and provide ways of securing their overall wellbeing. Avah said all hands must be on deck towards the elimination of FGM/C in the state. He said: “Harmful cultural practices violate human rights and negatively affect physical, mental, spiritual and well being of the individual. These practices include inscription of tribal marks, widow inheritance, early marriage, preference for sons over daughters, forced marriage, nutritional taboos focusing on pregnant women, girls and infants, among others. “Factors reinforcing culture and tradition are ignorance, lack of information, traditional myths, tradition of silence, religious misinterpretation, social pressure, gender inequality, fear of being cast out, community enforcement mechanism. “FGM/C leads to VVF, transmission of diseases, infection, low self esteem, prolonged labour, infection, uncontrollably bleeding that may lead to death, among others.” Suspected fraudsters and recovered cars Scene of a fire incident EFCC recovers 12 exotic cars Buhari’s aide backs conviction Caleb Onwe and Lawrence Olaoye An Abuja-based human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, has berated a Kano Shariah Court for sentencing to death by hanging of a Kano-based musician, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. But President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, expressed backing for the death penalty passed on Sharif-Aminu. The Concerned Nigerians’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Abu Agada, said the court’s sentence was an abuse of human rights and also repulsive to natural justice, equity and good conscience and a gross violation of his rights to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and expression. He said: “We condemn in strong terms, the death sentence by hanging for a Kanobased artiste, Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, for blaspheming against the Prophet Muhammad. “The injustice faced by non-religious and even religious people in some parts of Nigeria is unbecoming. Every Nigerian, irrespective of their belief, should be allowed to practice whatever they believe without being arrested, detained and sentenced to death. “It is hypocritical on the part of religious and political class to always hound vulnerable Nigerians on trivial matters while they commit the most heinous crimes against God and humanity.” According to the group, the existence of death penalty for blasphemy was a prime facie violation of the rights to freedom of thought and expression. Agada pointed out that the injustices faced by both religious and non-religious people alike must stop. He added: “The arrest and detention of Yahaya is a breach of Section 38 of our constitution which states that ‘every person shall be entitled to freedom of thought, conscience and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom (either alone or in community with others, and in public or in private) to manifest and propagate his religion or belief in worship, teaching, practice and observance.’” Meanwhile, Ahmad, in a tweet via his verified handle, yesterday said he supported the decision of the court because it complied with the tenets of Islam. He wrote: “I can’t pretend or keep silent. I support the death penalty for BLASPHEMY. That’s my belief and I do not and will never support #SaveKanoNine.” However, the judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, said Sharif-Aminu, who did not deny the charges, could appeal against the verdict. The singer, who is currently in detention, had gone into hiding after he composed the song. Protesters had burnt down his family home and gathered outside the headquarters of the Islamic police, known as the Hisbah, demanding action against him

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Ortom: Miyetyi Allah vigilante can’t operate in Benue

 

Fire yesterday gutted a building in Ilorin, Kwara State. The inferno was reported to have razed down the building housing three bedroom flats at No. 35B, Akorede Street, Tanke area of Ilorin, destroying valuables estimated to worth millions of Naira.

 

The State Fire Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), Hassan Adekunke, said in a statement that the timely arrival of firefighters prevented the raging fire from spreading to other buildings in the vicinity.

 

He said: “ U n f o r t u – nately, on getting to the venue, the raging fire had already engulfed the whole building as a result of late calling on the Fire Service by people, including occupants of the building, when the fire started.

 

“But thankfully, we eliminated the fire on time and prevented it from further spreading to the buildings in the vicinity. “Based on the information gathered at the scene, the cause of the inferno was as a result of carelessness on the part of an occupant in the building who left an electrical appliance on and unattended to thereby causing the inferno. “The Director of the State Fire Service has, therefore, urged the public to imbibe the habit of always switching off all their electrical appliances.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Count me out in my deputy, police saga – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ondo Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has denied allegations that he was responsible for the action taken by the Police against his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday night. Ajayi was held back at the Government House as Ondo Police Commissioner, Bolaji Salami, insisted that he would not leave with his official vehicles. Akeredolu, in […]
Metro & Crime

Court jails fraudster in Abeokuta, confiscates assets

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a fraudster, Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one year imprisonment for Internet fraud and confiscated his landed property.   The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation, […]
Metro & Crime

U.S. indicts six Nigerians for $6m online scam

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

United States’ Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated six Nigerians for alleged involvement in online scams worth over $6 million (N2.1 billion). The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday listed the suspects who were designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757, as Richard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: