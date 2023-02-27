Fraud, Violence Allow In 2023 Elections Evidence Nigeria Is Irredeemable – BLD

The Leader of Biafra Land Defenders (BLD), Ndubuisi Igwekani on Monday said that the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept results of elections in areas where there was obvious fraud, intimidation and subversion of people’s choice has shown that Nigeria is irredeemable.

Igwekani who spoke to newsmen in Aba warned that any attempt by INEC to announce a result that is against what the people of Nigeria voted for will be resisted with whatever it will cost.

He however expressed joy that their efforts in battling violence that could have stopped South-Easterners from voting are currently yielding good fruits as many unpopular politicians who once felt that they are unbeatable because of their political parties are now getting retired by the people’s choice of leaders.

The BLD leader described as disturbing, a situation where INEC will openly accept a result of an election in an area where thugs and armed criminals working for unscrupulous politicians threatened the lives and property of Nigerian citizens, forcing them to vote against their choice or vacate the venue of the election.

Igwekani said that the reports coming out from Rivers State, Imo State and Lagos State should make every Nigerian ask if there is hope for the country, alleging that the governors of Imo, Rivers and political power brokers in Lagos colluded with security agencies and INEC officials to deny Nigerians their choice of leaders and manipulate results to sound good for them.

He said that Biafra Land Defenders took it upon themselves as a duty to ensure that all antics to stop the people of South East from voting were checkmated, but when the people plotting insecurity in the South East noticed that their plot to use “Unknown Gunmen” as an excuse to disenfranchise the South-East has failed, they came out to open to stop the people from voting or changing their votes in different parts of the country.

He said, “By all evidence available, Peter Obi is never a candidate of the South East or Igbo. He is the choice of many Nigerians across all six Geopolitical Zones. One obvious thing is that criminal Nigerian politicians think that the people of Nigeria are stupid and can’t make a different choice.

“During the campaigns, you saw how all of them were busy ranting about how Peter Obi and his party lacked the structure to win. They forgot that structure is all about how acceptable one is among the electorate. On the voting day, their agents on the ground reported to them what was happening, suddenly they saw that the ‘structureless’ party was winning and they resorted to violence.”

He said that BLD had expected the police and INEC will intervene and stop the situation, but they colluded to make the efforts, the cries and zeal of old voters and new voters who desperately need change to go down the drain.

“We’re saying that we’ll never accept it. Mark our words, any result that’ll be announced by INEC that’s contrary to what the people of Nigeria voted for must be resisted with our sweat and blood,” he said.

Igwekani said that BLD achieved its aim by making sure that the people of the South-East and some parts of the South-South came out to vote without intimidation, but felt disappointed with the collusion between security agencies and politicians who want to be in power by all means.

“We’re aware that they lobbied and sent their boys in the security to their various states to help them do some dirty works that their thugs may not be able to do. You saw how police officers were watching INEC officials messing up elections without any arrests.

“They watch thugs beat up voters and they did nothing. In the South-East we stopped all security threats but INEC and their compromised NYSC people became worst than any security challenge.

“We never projected Peter Obi. Within us, we know that Nigeria is irredeemable but we wanted to give it a last trial when we saw that the people of Nigeria want Obi to get the country working again.

“We know that there are cabals who believed it’s their right to choose leaders. We know them and their antics but we decided to do our best so that nobody will blame us after. These people are violent men who understand no other language, but intimidation and violence.

“How can a country have a president that rigged himself into power using violence and thuggery and such a country want a positive impact? This is is why we have been agitating for Biafra. Now, it’s obvious to our fathers who may have been seeing us as recalcitrant youths and jobless people that Nigeria is one sinking ship that hates anybody who tries to rescue it.

“It’s obvious to them now that we’re not terrorists but agitators who want to be free from this madness. This election has exposed every truth to every indigenous person of Nigeria be you from the North or South that Nigerian political leaders are evil. They can now see that some few individuals believe that this country belongs to them and they can decide for everybody who will lead them from President to Traditional rulers.”

He called on the election observers from different countries and the international community to openly speak against the use of violence and collusion to perpetrate electoral fraud between some INEC officials and security agencies so that the whole world will know what happened in some parts of the country during the election.

“The video pieces of evidence have littered Social Media. INEC announce any results against the wish of the people, they’re only enthroning an unpopular government without legitimacy and they know the consequences.”

“For us, it’s game over for Nigeria. I don’t think anybody will have any reason to tell us not to complain when they all saw a popular thug in Lagos publicly saying before police officers that Igbos must never be allowed to vote in a country many want them to call their own. The man who threatened our people is working freely in Lagos today and somebody somewhere wants us to accept this charade? Never.

“What we saw in this election is nothing but a fraud. We’ll not accept it. If they don’t announce the correct result, Biafra is the only option which we have always known it is. Now, all the politicians from South East who must have contributed in one way or the other in changing the will and wishes of the people in this election, be he a Governor, Senator or even traditional ruler as long as he worked against the wishes of the Night youths from South East, it’ll not be a good game between us and them.

“I believe that all the youths of Nigeria, the body of Christ, the good citizens of Nigeria and all the indigenous ethnic groups that makeup Nigeria have seen what is happening and what happened and they know that this is not acceptable.

“We’re tired of hearing that INEC is improving. Their attitude in this election has shown that they’re not ready to conduct a free and fair election. We cannot continue to suffer because of one useless electoral body and some criminal politicians.

“We call on past Military Heads of State, Elder statement, senior citizens of Nigeria and other notable Nigerians to speak out now, help to defend the mandate of the people before it’s stolen and anger will be aggravated.”

Like this: Like Loading...