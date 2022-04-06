Business

Fraud: Workers seek return of seaport tally clerks

INSECURITY

Cargoes coming into the ports and private jetties are not monitored

 

Workers under the umbrella of Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have advised the Federal Government to return tally clerks and gangway security men onboard ships to halt revenue leakage in the seaports.

Tally clerks are those, who ensure appropriate declaration of cargoes in the port in order to prevent theft and revenue leakages. The union said that the absence of tally clerks and onboard gangway security men on vessels calling at the nation’s seaports had led to influx of the dangerous cargoes.

They were disengaged from the port by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in 2015 as part of reform exercise. The President-General, of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said in Lagos that government should return the tally clerks and onboard security men if it wants to generate and earn more revenue. He noted that cargo vessels coming into the Nigerian ports and private jetties were not monitored.

The president general stressed that there was no ship gangway security men to check the influx of dangerous cargoes. Adeyanju explained: “Anything can go out and come in.

With onboard security men, we will be able to check what comes in or goes out through the vessels. Federal Government does not know what is happening in the ports. “We do know more because we are on standby and receive information from our men on the field. The tally clerks and onboard security men should be reinstated to check influx of illicit drugs, dangerous weapons, and other prohibited cargoes.”

According to him, the increasing security threats at the port and private jetties across the country had paved the way for smuggling of dangerous cargoes such as illicit drugs, arms and ammunition, among others.

Adeyanju lamented that most of the International Oil Companies, IOCs, had refused to implement the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NlMASA) Act, 2007, a Government Marine Notice No. 106, 2014 noting that the workers would be forced to renew their suspended strike notice.

He noted that the government marine notice 106 applies to all companies and persons engaged in stevedoring work, including dock labour employer and private operators of any work location including ports, jetties, onshore or offshore oil and gas or bonded terminals, inland container depots, offdock terminal, dry ports and platforms.

He said that government was losing huge revenue due to the breach of laws, refusal of the international oil companies to implement Marine Notice No. 106, adding that had increased the atrocities and criminality perpetrated at the ports and private jetties.

It would be recalled that after the disengagement of the tally clerks, NPA in a statement dated December 14, 2018, titled: “Addressing the request for payment of severance incentive to disengaged workers,” conveyed a verification letter exercise to MWUN at the various ports locations in Lagos, Onne, Rivers, Calabar and Delta.

It said: “Sequel to the meeting held with the leadership of dockworkers for severance incentive to be paid to disengaged tally clerks and onboard security men, the committee constituted to examine the demands of dockworkers will be embarking on a verification exercise at the different locations in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar, Rivers and Warri.”

However, approval for payment was granted in September 2019 by the Federal Ministry of Transportation vide letter FMT/O160/S.166/11/521 after several meetings with the management of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) payment.

 

