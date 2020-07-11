Fraudster bags 6 months jail in Oyo, forfeits property to FG

An Ibadan- based fraudster, Toba Agbanah, was yesterday sentenced to six months in prison by Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court Ibadan over multiple cases of Internet fraud, totaling N12.1m. The judge convicted and sentenced Agbanah after he had pleaded guilty and subsequently went into a plea bargain agreement with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which prosecuted him. In the judgement, Ajoku, said: “This judgment is in line with the provisions of Section 270 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 that provides for anyone that enters a plea bargain agreement to be given a reduced sentence.
