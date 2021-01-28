Metro & Crime

Fraudster buys Lexus car with fake bank alert

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Police have arrested an alleged fraudster for sending a fake bank alert to a car dealer in Lagos and escaped with the car to Akwa Ibom State. The Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, said in a statement that the suspect, Emeka John Akuma, was arrested on IBB Way, Uyo, after he had used a fake bank alert to buy Lexus 330 car from a dealer at FESTAC town in Lagos. Macdon said Akuma, an indigene of Abia State, was trailed through coordinated intelligence operations by Anti-Cultism Unit while driving the said car near Ibom Hall with fake registration number AKD 230 QD before the vehicle was recovered.

He said: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, on 18/1/2021, relying on credible information, that a Lexus 330 car was bought with fake bank alert at Festac Town, Lagos State, trailed the said car to Uyo via Abia State and in a coordinated operation, and utilising the instruments of intelligence-driven policing by the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, arrested one Emeka John Akuma, ‘m’ of Abia State, on IBB Road by Ibom Hall, driving the car with a fake number plate; Lagos AKD 230 GQ and recovered the said vehicle. ”

In a related development, the police also arrested a Point of Sales (POS) operator in Uyo, who defrauded his customers to the tune of N200,000 and sent fake alerts to authenticate the transaction.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Victim’s diary: COVID-19 is real, but not a death sentence, says Ajimobi’s brother

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A younger brother to the late governor of Oyo State, Mr. Adetunji Ajimobi, Monday told the doubting people of the state and Nigerians in general that COVID-19 is very real, but that being tested positive was not a death sentence if promptly and diligently treated.   The younger brother to late Senator Abiola Ajimobi said […]
Metro & Crime

Court bars luxury buses from plying Kano roads

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A Mag i s t r a t e s ‘ Court presided over by Chief Magistrate Rakiya Lami Sani yesterday barred luxury buses from plying all Kano State hoads. The Managing Director, Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Baffa Babba Dan’Agundi, warned that with the court order, his officials would not hesitate to […]
Metro & Crime

Tinubu hails Sanwo-Olu’s plan to stop ex-govs’ pensions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has hailed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his plan to repeal the Lagos State law that would ensure life pensions for former governors and deputy governors. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said this in a series of tweets on Wednesday. The former governor tweeted, “Congratulations to Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica