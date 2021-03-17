Fraudulent documents: Internet fraudster bags six months

An Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced an internet fraudster, Pelumi Glory to six months for engaging in internet fraud.

The trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, however, gave the convict an option of N200,000 fine in lieu of imprisonment.

Pelumi was arraigned before the court on a two-count charge of cheating and possession of fraudulent documents.

Upon arraignment, he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) prosecutor, Nnameka Omewa told the court that the Commission sometime in January received intelligence report about activities of internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’.

The EFCC lawyer said that based on the report, operatives of the commission carried out surveillance at Zira Hotel, Lekki and some suspects, including the defendant were arrested.

Omewa said the defendant was brought to the office and cautioned an that he volunteered his statement.

The prosecutor listed items found on him at the point of arrest to include a silver coloured Del Laptop, a gold coloured Samsung S10 phone and a silver coloured Toyota Camry car with registration GWA 78 BL.

Like this: Like Loading...