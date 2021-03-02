Fraudulent, fake employment letters scandal trail MDAs’ recruitment

Emerging facts have shown that the latest recruitment of workers into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was fraught with irregularities and high-tech fraud.

New Telegraph gathered that most of the appointment letters being brandished by most newly recruited workers were discovered to be fake during Integrated Personnel and Payroll ( IPPIS) exercise.

Worried by the development, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, yesterday inaugurated a committee of technocrats and administrators to trace the root of the fraud and also bring to book all collaborating culprits.

Yemi-Esan, who decried the dent this fraudulent practices have left on the integrity of the country’s civil service, also vowed to deal decisively with all officers that are found to be culpable in the irregularities.

While she disclosed that petition had been extended to relevant security agencies to investigate the troubling development, she also charged members of the Committee to apply diligence and ensure that integrity of the Service was restored.

According to her, the committee needed to view the assignment as a matter of national importance, which demanded their wealth of experience and hard work in ensuring a reliable and credible IPPIS platform.

She further urged the committee to examine the new processes of enrolling newly recruited officers on the IPPIS platform, while also reviewing the old processes.

She said: “That the inauguration of the committee became necessary in order to address irregularities in the recruitment of officers by Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

