News

Fraudulent, fake employment letters scandal trail MDAs’ recruitment

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA Comment(0)

Emerging facts have shown that the latest recruitment of workers into various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) was fraught with irregularities and high-tech fraud.

 

New Telegraph gathered that most of the appointment letters being brandished by most newly recruited workers were discovered to be fake during Integrated Personnel and Payroll ( IPPIS) exercise.

 

Worried by the development, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, yesterday inaugurated a committee of technocrats and administrators to trace the root of the fraud and also bring to book all collaborating culprits.

 

Yemi-Esan, who decried the dent this fraudulent practices have left on the integrity of the country’s civil service, also vowed to deal decisively with all officers that are found to be culpable in the irregularities.

 

While she disclosed that petition had been extended to relevant security agencies to investigate the troubling development, she also charged members of the Committee to apply diligence and ensure that integrity of the Service was restored.

 

According to her, the committee needed to view the assignment as a matter of national importance, which demanded their wealth of experience and hard work in ensuring a reliable and credible IPPIS platform.

 

She further urged the committee to examine the new processes of enrolling newly recruited officers on the IPPIS platform, while also reviewing the old processes.

 

She said: “That the inauguration of the committee became necessary in order to address irregularities in the recruitment of officers by Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pope condemns Borno killings

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the massacre of farmworkers in Borno State. The Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram has since claimed responsibility for the killings which left at least 43 people dead. “I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood has unfortunately been spilled once more in a terrorist attack,” he […]
News

Relocate Niger Delta ministry to region, Niger Delta youths demand

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA

Youths from the nine Niger Delta states have called for the immediate relocation of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to the region for proximity, effective administration and to enable accelerated development in the region.   In a press statement at the weekend issued in Yenagoa by their leader, Tonye Bobo, the youths condemned a […]
News

Ohanaeze Ndigbo: ‘Obiozor produced through open, participatory process’

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as the Imo State nominee for the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has drawn the ire of a few of the aspirants to the leadership of the apex Igbo group. While some of the aspirants to the coveted leadership position, including Prof. Goddy Uwazuruike, had criticised the process, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica