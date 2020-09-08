FRC charges stakeholders on audit regulation

The Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has said that audit regulation is key to re-establishing the much-needed trust in the audit profession.

The Executive Secretary/ CEO, FRC, Mr. Daniel Asapokhai, stated this during a webinar titled, “The strategic assessment of Financial Reporting Council’s draft audit regulation,” at the weekend. He noted that the event was one of the steps towards finalising the audit regulation, which, he pointed out, is vital to the realization of the FRC’s mission statement.

According to Asapokhai, who was represented by the Deputy Director/Head, (Directorate of Accounting Standards Public sector), FRC, Dr. Iheanyi Anyahara, the financial crisis has shown that robust, transparent audit practices need to be embedded in all organisations.

He stated that the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic had also highlighted the need for an audit regulation which satisfies the transparency requirements of investors and other stakeholders, adding that “responsible audit regulation will strengthen the market to attract more patient capital from the global market.”

He said: “The audit regulation is an enabler for reestablishing the much-needed trust in audit profession. There is, therefore, a clarion call for strict compliance with the regulation by all concerned. This will orchestrate the need for a re-evaluation of remuneration structures; board level expertise and training; risk management, sustainability, etc.

“With the ongoing pandemic, this regulation, providing increased transparency for investors and other stakeholders, are expected to be in high demand. However, assurance by independent qualified professionals to enhance the credibility of corporate reporting will need to be pursued with vigour by all affected stakeholders.”

Like this: Like Loading...