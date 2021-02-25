FRC, ICPC pledge cooperation on assets recovery, projects tracking

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have pledged to work together in the areas of assets recovery and capital projects tracking in order to advance the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The two organisations also committed themselves to exchange of ideas and resources in prosecuting the fight against corruption in public finance management in the country. These formed part of the outcomes of a courtesy call by the management team of the FRC led by its Chairman, Mr. Victor Muruako, to the ICPC head office in Abuja, a statement by FRC’ Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Bede Anyanwu, said. The FRC team was received by the management of the ICPC led by its Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye (SAN). Addressing his hosts, Muruako acknowledged that the FRC had enjoyed a robust relationship with the ICPC, which “must now be rejigged for better results against the obvious over bearing influence of the twin evils of inefficiency and corruption.”

He noted that the FRC, statutorily charged with the mandate to monitor the implementation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, was “an institutional response to the quest for a regime of prudent, ethical and efficient management of public finances at all tiers of the government in Nigeria.”

