News

FRC seeks amendment of Fiscal Responsibility Act

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has charged members of the National Assembly to ensure the wholesome amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, to put an end to impunity and corruption in public finance management in the country. Chairman of the Commission, Chief Victor Muruako, who gave the charge yesterday at a media parley organised by Order Paper Advocacy Initiative in Abuja, said it was imperative to complete the process of the amendment of the legislation before the expiration of the tenure of the 9th National Assembly.

He said that while the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 seeks to provide for prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensure long term macro-economic stability of the national economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a Medium Term Fiscal Policy Framework, the Commission was established to ensure compliance of the ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Muruako lamented that recent amendments to the Finance Act and the enactment of thePetroleumIndustryAct(PIA) have grossly whittled down the powers of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to perform its duties of monitoring govern ment income and expenditure effectively. According to him, certain amendments to the Finance Act have tended to erode the powers of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and prevent it from enforcing the rules. Muruako disclosed that part of the amendments being sought to be made to the FRA includes a provision for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to have enforcement and prosecutorial powers over the MDAs. He said that the current situation where the FRA has been weakened has given the MDAs the leeway to flout the provisions of the law and get away with it.

He also disclosed that the proposed amendment to the FRA would set a limit to borrowing by the government, adding: “Had there been such a legal provision, Nigeria would not have found itself in the current revenue crisis signposted by debt overhang.” Nigeria has been faced with hard choices as regards income and spending even as the burden of debts and more borrowing continues to constrict prioritisation and effective delivery of public good. Latest data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) puts the country’s total public debt at N41.6 trillion as at the first quarter of 2022

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kano uncovers new polio case

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano State Government has confirmed a new case of Circulating Derived Vaccine Polio type 2 (cVDPV2) in the State. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said one single case of the polio virus was discovered in Kano while six of such cases were discovered in Yobe and five in Jigawa State. Nigeria was certified […]
News

Sanwo-Olu to Imams: Spread COVID-19 prevention tips on your sermons

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Lagos State

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on imams and other Islamic clerics in the state to spread the message of established safety protocols during their sermons to reduce rising cases of the deadly coronavirus in the state.   The governor, who said that the state government just lost another prominent person around 4a.m. yesterday […]
News

Plant-based foods can promote weight loss

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said plantbased diet has a positive effect on kidney, lung and overall health. These are the findings of a new study published in ‘JAMA Network Open’.   Adding to the health benefits of a plant-based diet, a recent study similarly found that it can also help boost metabolism that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica