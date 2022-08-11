FRC seeks amendment of Fiscal Responsibility Act

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has charged members of the National Assembly to ensure the wholesome amendment of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, to put an end to impunity and corruption in public finance management in the country. Chairman of the Commission, Chief Victor Muruako, who gave the charge yesterday at a media parley organised by Order Paper Advocacy Initiative in Abuja, said it was imperative to complete the process of the amendment of the legislation before the expiration of the tenure of the 9th National Assembly.

He said that while the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 seeks to provide for prudent management of the nation’s resources, ensure long term macro-economic stability of the national economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a Medium Term Fiscal Policy Framework, the Commission was established to ensure compliance of the ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) with the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Muruako lamented that recent amendments to the Finance Act and the enactment of thePetroleumIndustryAct(PIA) have grossly whittled down the powers of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to perform its duties of monitoring govern ment income and expenditure effectively. According to him, certain amendments to the Finance Act have tended to erode the powers of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and prevent it from enforcing the rules. Muruako disclosed that part of the amendments being sought to be made to the FRA includes a provision for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to have enforcement and prosecutorial powers over the MDAs. He said that the current situation where the FRA has been weakened has given the MDAs the leeway to flout the provisions of the law and get away with it.

He also disclosed that the proposed amendment to the FRA would set a limit to borrowing by the government, adding: “Had there been such a legal provision, Nigeria would not have found itself in the current revenue crisis signposted by debt overhang.” Nigeria has been faced with hard choices as regards income and spending even as the burden of debts and more borrowing continues to constrict prioritisation and effective delivery of public good. Latest data from the Debt Management Office (DMO) puts the country’s total public debt at N41.6 trillion as at the first quarter of 2022

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...