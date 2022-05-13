FRCN, NTA, DAAR, ASO Radio/TV endorse Nigerian Broadcasting awards

No fewer than four major broadcast media establishments have endorsed The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) scheduled to hold in October. This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by the Awards Steering Committee, whose members paid courtesy visits to the offices of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), DAAR Communica-tions, owners of African Independent Television/ Ray Power FM and Abuja Broadcasting Corporation, operators of ASO Radio and Television in Abuja.

The awards are being organised by the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) to recognise and reward excellence in the industry. At the FRCN, the BON delegation, led by Bayo Awosemo of Arise News, was received by Dr. Mansur Liman, the director- general. Speaking during the visit, Awosemo requested FRCN to support BON in its bid to deliver a highcalibre awards ceremony to celebrate professional accomplishments in the Nigerian broadcasting industry. Responding, Liman, who is also the vice chairman of BON, commended the decision to celebrate stellar broadcasting industry professionals whose talents, for long, have not been formally recognised and rewarded.

“The awards will recognise and reward the talents that abound in the Nigerian broadcasting industry, spur them to be better and inspire up and coming professionals to excel in the knowledge that they will someday be recognised and celebrated,” said Liman. At the NTA, members of the committee were received by the Director- General, Mallam Yakubu Ibn-Mohammed, who described The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards as an intervention necessary to raise practice standards in the industry.

