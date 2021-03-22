Sports

Fred racially abused online after Man United’s defeat by Leicester

The Manchester United midfielder Fred was the subject of racist abuse after his side’s 3-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Leicester on Sunday.
Fred was at fault for Leicester’s opening goal when he gifted the ball to Kelechi Iheanacho in front of goal, and the Leicester striker rounded the goalkeeper Dean Henderson to slot home, reports PA Media.
After the match, the 28-year-old’s Instagram account became the target of abuse online, with several of the comments racial in nature.
The Brazil international is one of several United players to be subjected to abuse in recent weeks. Marcus Rashford posted a statement about comments directed at him in late January, while Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe were also targeted, as well Lauren James of the women’s team.
Manchester United have previously condemned abuse directed at their players by “mindless idiots”.
“Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a longstanding commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative,” a statement read.

