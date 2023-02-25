Freda: Music is my life

Freda Steffl, also known as Freda in the music scene, is a talented young Nigerian artiste who dared to dream, and today she’s doing what she knows how to do best. In this interview, she talks about her new song, her love for music and other issues, writes TONY OKUYEME

Briefly talk about yourself, your educational background and training…

I was born and raised in Sapele, Delta State, Nigeria. I am a college graduate from Minnesota State University, Minnesota, USA.

I started singing at a young age in my church choir. Professionally, I started singing in 2019. I have songs on all streaming platforms.

What led you into singing?

I have always loved singing and my years as a member of my church choir further grew my love for music

At what point did you decide to take it up professionally?

After years of writing songs, I decided to record for the first time in 2019. My father required me to be a college graduate before I could go professionally into entertainment.

After I graduated with a degree in Theatre, I produced my first film ‘Alexandra’ featuring Hollywood star Ms Vivica A. Fox, and Nollywood stars – Joseph Benjamin and Ada Emeh. Then in 2019, I was ready to go pro on my music as it is my first love and it could never be silenced in me.

Can you describe your style of music?

I do Afro, pop and Rnb

What makes your music unique?

My music is unique because I try to incorporate other languages in it.

My latest release ‘Que Pasa’ is an example.

This song contains

Spanish lyrics even though I do not speak Spanish.

I have recorded songs which have Yoruba and Igbo lyrics in them as well. I love all cultures and it gives me joy to be able to blend it all in.

Where did you get your inspiration from?

I was born with the fire burning inside me. I sing when I’m happy, I sing when I’m sad, I sing with every mood. Music is my life.

Who are your role models in the music industry and why?

Sade. Her music is legendary; it speaks to one’s body and soul.

You just released a new song. What is the message behind the song?

‘Que Pasa’ is a love song.

It’s about building a bond together, having a good time with the one you love. Aside singing, you also act.

How do you combine the two effectively without one affecting the other?

I’m an all-round entertainer. I feel like I wear a coat of many colours; and when it’s time for singing, I get in that colour mood.

Acting comes with being you but only in the character of who you’re trying to portray. You give me a script and all it takes is for me to understand the character and the magic happens.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

If you ever put your mind into achieving anything, all it takes is for you to believe and take a chance at it. Never give up on you.

You may fall, but be ready to get up and try again.

Which music artists are you thinking of doing a collaborating with?

Wizkid, Flavour, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Sade (if she would do one more song), Omah lay, Ariana Grande, Black Sherif etc

Where do you see yourself five years from now?

Five years from now, I hope to have accomplished my goal of creating more music to reach a wider audience, teaching people to love each other and have a good time.

