Frederick Leonard Drags Crew Members With Offensive Smell On Set

Posted on Author pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood fast-rising actor and producer, Frederick Leonard has urged movie crew who have an unpleasant smell on their bodies to make use of deodorant.

Frederick Leonard’s comment came after his colleague, Victor Okpalan took to his Instagram page to complain about how some of the movie crew come on set smelling like “rat poison”

The actor took to Victor Okpalan’s comment section in agreement to drag the movie crew members who don’t keep themselves well but have an unpleasant smell on their bodies.

According to the actor, he said anyone with a functioning brain will make it a point to use a deodorant especially when they know they work with people for long periods of hours.

He wrote, “Any Human being That Has A FUNCTIONING BRAIN Whether Cast or Crew, should Use Deodorants. And touch up Again by 5. pm so you don’t begin to smell like a rotten Goat for a Profession that requires that we are Constantly on our Feet for a minimum of 14 hours, COMMON SENSE SHOULD APPLY.. And Let’s not Forget Mint or Gum to Fight Mouth Odor. Thank You.”

Pandora Peaceman

