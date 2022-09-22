Health

Free abortion course fills gap in health workers’ education – IPPF

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Lead SRHR Programming at International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Africa Region, Mallah Tabot has said a free online medical abortion training course developed IPPF and ‘HowToUseAbortionPill. org’ will fill a critical gap in the education of many health workers.

This is so as abortion care continues to be left off medical training curriculums,” said Tabot. The course, has the potential to significantly increase the number of health workers with the skills and knowledge to provide abortion care, especially in lowresource settings, and thereby increase the number of women supported to safely end a pregnancy.” The course is expected to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to provide care for women seeking medical abortion up to 13 weeks gestation. The course is aimed at the full range of providers, including physicians, midwives, pharmacists, medical students and community health workers.

The course, which has been endorsed by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is a sevenlesson video series accessible via the link https://elearning.howtouseabortionpill. org. It however covers an overview of abortion care; how to support a medical abortion; symptoms, side effects and complications; and aftercare.

It is framed around four principles of care: personcentred care, rights-based care, quality, and privacy and confidentiality. Medical abortion is a non-invasive method using a combination of two pills – mifepristone and misoprostol – or misoprostol alone. Medical abortion is safe and effective and is recommended by the Word Health Organisation (WHO). Unsafe abortion remains a serious global threat to women’s health and safety, causing an estimated seven million hospitalisations and up to 13 per cent of all maternal deaths worldwide each year. Between 2015 and 2019 in Nigeria, there were a total of 10,500,000 pregnancies annually. Of these, 2,990,000 pregnancies were unintended and 1,430,000 ended in abortion. Abortion in Nigeria is legal to save a pregnant person’s life.

However, a majority of abortions in the country are carried out by unqualified practitioners who run unsafe clinics. “Research shows that when women cannot access safe abortion care, they often seek unsafe methods,” said Rebecca Wilkins, Technical Lead, Abortion at IPPF.

“This training course provides the information and resources necessary for health workers to support women who choose to have a safe abortion with pills in early pregnancy either within or outside a clinical setting.” The course is hosted on a login-based web portal which can be accessed from desktop or mobile and is structured to be an interactive learning experience, complete with quizzes and an option to download a certificate upon successful completion.

In March this year, WHO issued new guidelines on abortion care. The updated guidelines contain more than 50 recommendations covering clinical practice, health service delivery, and policy and legal actions including ensuring access to quality medical abortion pills. The new online training course is aligned to the clinical protocols recommended in the WHO guidelines.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Lack of recreation, indulgence in social vices, bane of longevity – Don

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Professor Benjamin Ogundele of the University of Ibadan (UI), Nigeria, has said that life expectancy in Nigeria has dropped below 55 per cent because many Nigerians fail to engage in recreational activities that can elongate their lives, but rather indulge in social vices like drinking wine, smoking weed and ‘womanising’. The former Head of Department, […]
Health

NAFDAC licences ABUAD to produce COVID-19 herbal drug

Posted on Author Reporter

  Anayo Ezugwu and Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti   The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has licenced the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) to commence the production of herbal medicine. The 12-year-old university received the approval to produce ABUAD Herbal Virucidine Liquid with effect from December 16, 2021. ABUAD Herbal Virucidine […]
Health

Over 500 Resident Doctors in Plateau join NARD strike

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Over 500 Resident Doctors of Jos University Teaching Hospital chapter of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday joined the nationwide indefinite strike in accordance with the resolution of the National Executive Council of NARD, which was reached on September 2.   Chairman NARD JUTH Chapter, Dr. Stephen Lukden, while speaking with New […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica