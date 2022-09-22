Free abortion course fills gap in health workers’ education – IPPF

Lead SRHR Programming at International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) Africa Region, Mallah Tabot has said a free online medical abortion training course developed IPPF and ‘HowToUseAbortionPill. org’ will fill a critical gap in the education of many health workers.

This is so as abortion care continues to be left off medical training curriculums,” said Tabot. The course, has the potential to significantly increase the number of health workers with the skills and knowledge to provide abortion care, especially in lowresource settings, and thereby increase the number of women supported to safely end a pregnancy.” The course is expected to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to provide care for women seeking medical abortion up to 13 weeks gestation. The course is aimed at the full range of providers, including physicians, midwives, pharmacists, medical students and community health workers.

The course, which has been endorsed by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is a sevenlesson video series accessible via the link https://elearning.howtouseabortionpill. org. It however covers an overview of abortion care; how to support a medical abortion; symptoms, side effects and complications; and aftercare.

It is framed around four principles of care: personcentred care, rights-based care, quality, and privacy and confidentiality. Medical abortion is a non-invasive method using a combination of two pills – mifepristone and misoprostol – or misoprostol alone. Medical abortion is safe and effective and is recommended by the Word Health Organisation (WHO). Unsafe abortion remains a serious global threat to women’s health and safety, causing an estimated seven million hospitalisations and up to 13 per cent of all maternal deaths worldwide each year. Between 2015 and 2019 in Nigeria, there were a total of 10,500,000 pregnancies annually. Of these, 2,990,000 pregnancies were unintended and 1,430,000 ended in abortion. Abortion in Nigeria is legal to save a pregnant person’s life.

However, a majority of abortions in the country are carried out by unqualified practitioners who run unsafe clinics. “Research shows that when women cannot access safe abortion care, they often seek unsafe methods,” said Rebecca Wilkins, Technical Lead, Abortion at IPPF.

“This training course provides the information and resources necessary for health workers to support women who choose to have a safe abortion with pills in early pregnancy either within or outside a clinical setting.” The course is hosted on a login-based web portal which can be accessed from desktop or mobile and is structured to be an interactive learning experience, complete with quizzes and an option to download a certificate upon successful completion.

In March this year, WHO issued new guidelines on abortion care. The updated guidelines contain more than 50 recommendations covering clinical practice, health service delivery, and policy and legal actions including ensuring access to quality medical abortion pills. The new online training course is aligned to the clinical protocols recommended in the WHO guidelines.

