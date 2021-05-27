Free trade zones’ report unsettles labour

A draft report x-raying the performance of FTZ licensees, which recommended holistic review of Free Trade Zone licensees and its supervisory agency, Nigeria Export processing zones (NEPZA), is facing subtle resistance from the unions body. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Every reform aims to birth improved service delivery. It seeks to enhance efficiency, which ultimately will impact on the potential of the institution being reformed. Regrettably, these objectives, which underpin the essence of every reform, most times, face severe and subtle resistance from vested interests. In Nigeria, instances abound of abandoned, midway, a wellintentioned reform exercise. In rare circumstances where reform exercises run its full course uninterrupted, its recommendations may never be implemented. Potential losers of a reform exercise muster energy to thwart it. A submission of a draft report on performance evaluation of Free Trade Zone licensees by the technical working group to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment is unsettling some interests in free trade zones value chain. Export processing zones (EPZs) – also known as free zones (FZs) – are areas in which businesses are exempt from the normal regime applicable in Nigeria, particularly with regard to Customs duty and tax. In return, government expects companies operating in EPZs to boost national exports, create jobs and help in diversifying the Nigerian economy by bringing in new activities. There are two types of FZ in Nigeria – specialised and general. Currently, the only specialised EPZ is the Oil and Gas Export Free Zone (OGEFZ), at Onne Port in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. For the effective management of the general and specialised EPZs, two bodies have been established by law – the Nigerian EPZ Authority (NEPZA) for the general-purpose export FZs and the OGEFZ Authority (OGEFZA) for OGEFZ.

NEPZA mandate in focus

NEPZA is a creation of Act 63 of 1992. It has sole regulatory power to license, manage and supervise the country’s Free Trade Zone scheme. The mandate of the agency is to galvanise the country’s earmarked ecosystem to drive industrialisation. The task also includes job creation, attraction of foreign direct investment, local investment and revenue generation, among others. Since inception, the Authority has managed the scheme, resulting in significant contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

Streamlining supervisory ambiguity

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment, (FMITI) is the supervisory ministry for NEPZA and OGEFZ. In its determination to revamp the Zones and bequeath delivery of a world-class Free Trade Zones (FTZs) across the country as part of its Presidential Priority Projects, the ministry established a committee to address questions of ambiguity between supervising authorities, review the performance of current licensees and recommend the necessary reforms to unlock the FTZs true potential as an instrument of economic growth and diversification. In the executive summary of draft report submitted to the Minister, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, the committee made the following submissions: “Licensees operating under NEPZA performed significantly below expectations against national aspirations, especially in terms of exports, job creation and level of activity. Furthermore, against their own targets, they recorded poor performances in all key financial and non-financial metrics. “A key point to note is the high number of moribund zones, as 60 per cent of total licensees are inactive. This is prevalent amongst publicly owned/sponsored licenses and FTZs licensed for manufacturing. “The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) 2018 report indicates significant room for improvement in terms of internal operations. Licensees operating under OGFZA also performed below national aspirations, specifically in terms of exports, local content and employment, though positive figures were recorded in terms of active licensees and revenue generation for government. “Additionally, the performance against their own targets was a mixed bag. Performance in non-financial metrics was poor with employment metrics and occupancy rates being below expectation, while they were able to exceed expectations in key financial metrics such as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and local investments. The positive performance could be partly due to the nature of its oil & gas enterprises with highly developed, sophisticated and well-funded operators.”

Hard choice recommendations

The committee, in its report, recommended to government some steps that are likely to unsettle some stakeholders. For instance, the committee, in the report, noted: “The outcome of the review of leading practices revealed that the role of regulator and operator should be separated to enable FTZs function effectively. “Consequently, the committee, in effect, recommended that the roles of the supervising authorities be restructured. It specifically proposed that NEPZA should function as the developer of FTZs and OGFZA as the regulator of FTZs. “As a developer, NEPZA will focus on developing FTZs and promoting investment, while as a regulator, OGFZA will focus on recommending licenses and supervising licensees. Other recommendations of the committee contained in draft report include establish the free zone development initiative.” It noted that an unprecedented quantum of capital is required to realise the Federal Government’s ambition of establishing world-class economic zones. The committee suggested improving collaboration between government agencies within the zones and defining specific responsibilities to avoid overlaps and inefficiency in the provision of services to zone enterprises. It suggested some steps to take by government to deliver quick wins: It calls for review of Industry-Wide Standard Tariffs (IWST), establish a community relations unit to aid dispute settlement with indigenous communities, clarify the expatriate quota approval criteria, specify extension period for the temporary movement incentives; develop Industrial Parks and Clusters to support the growth of medium and small businesses and create new locations for industry. The committee proposed to the minister on imperative of presenting a memo to Federal Executive Council (FEC) to effect the proposed recommendations. It suggested revocation of licences of inactive zones, revamp the process and criteria for selecting licensees and revamp the internal operations of the Authorities and withdraw draft legislation to enable replacement with one which reflects proposed recommendations.

Labour kicks

The committee’s draft report, believed to be in the custody of the minister, is eliciting reaction from vested interests. Already, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) had petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged attempts to transfer some responsibilities of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) to Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA). In the petition signed by the Association’s Secretary-General, Alade Bashir Lawal, ASCSN claimed NEPZA and the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment made failed attempts to transfer some zones to OGFZA. The union picked hole in the ministerial committee report, which recommended transit of NEPZA responsibility to the Onne Oil and Gas Free Trade zone. Interestingly, the Managing Director, Prof Adesoji Adesugba, rebuked worker’s agitation. In a statement issued on his behalf by NEPZA Head, Corporate Communications, Martins Odeh, Adesugba urged restraint on part of NEPZA staff . In a remark at a weekly parley with the staff of the Headquarters in Abuja, he allayed their fears. Adesugba said: “It is important for us to realise that NEPZA is a creation of Act 63 of 1992 of the National Assembly.’’ According to him, the reformation of NEPZA is definitely not within the competence of NEPZA’s management. The managing director further explained that the authority was aware that there had been discussions on the remodeling of government agencies for efficiency from the time of Steve Oransaye’s Panel recommendations. “These discussions as far as we are aware are still on-going and no decisions have been made nor the enabling laws to effect such changes enacted,’’ he said. Adesugba further stressed that “with respect to the said report of the committee from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, such report has not been officially communicated to NEPZA and at the right moment, the position of NEPZA will be conveyed by its board to the appropriate authorities.’’ The NEPZA’s CEO, however, urged the workers and the local branch of the labour union, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), to exercise restraints so as not to send the wrong signals to both operators of zones and enterprises operating in the zones.

Last line

If indeed the intent of setting up a technical committee on Export Processing Zones ( EPZs) is to make free zones more effective and efficient, government should not defer to other personal or group interests. National interest is paramount. It supersedes every other narrow-minded gain. The committee’s recommendations should be implemented to its letters

