Freed Kaduna Train Victim: How terrorists turned me into their doctor

The terrorists’ that attacked and kidnapped the Abuja-Kaduna bound train passengers on March 28 has released five of the passengers. New Telegraph learn’t that the released passengers, upon their release, pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the remaining victims in captivity because they were in dire need of food and medication. In an interview with journalists, Prof. Mustapha Umar Imam, an Associate Professor of Medical Biochemistry at Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, said the terrorists turned him into their doctor.

He said: “When you talk about medication, I was literally the Medical Doctor on camp. I was treating the captives as well as the bandits, the Boko Haram members. ”There wasn’t medication to be frank with you. There was a day a particular lady had malaria, you could treat malaria with N1,000. “But this lady was literally going into coma because there wasn’t any medication for malaria.” Imam called on government to do whatever was possible to rescue the remaining captives who he said, were in a very terrible situation. He said: ”They are very hungry and there is no medication for them.

“Quite frankly the experience I’ve gone through in the last four months is not something I will even wish my enemy to go through. “There was barely no food to eat, we were hungry for the last three and half months. “We were quite surprised in the last two weeks that they started bringing food stuffs. We were doing okay in the last two weeks. But we were very, very hungry for the first three and a half months. “When I say very hungry, this is an understatement. There were days that we actually ate once. Just imagine there were children just one year old, there was a ninety year old person just feeding once a day. You can imagine that.” Meanwhile, confirming their release to journalists, Media Consultant to Sheikh Ahmad Gumi; Malam Tukur Mamu, said government should hasten and negotiate the release of the remaining victims in captivity because they were in dangerous situation.

