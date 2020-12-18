News

Freed Kankara schoolboys arrive Govt House, Katsina

The released Kankara schoolboys have arrived in Katsina State.

Some gunmen abducted over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, last Friday.

The schoolboys were subsequently taken to Zamfara forest from where they were released by their abductors on Thursday — after spending nearly seven days in captivity.

The children were said to have been ferried into the state capital on Friday morning by security operatives and have undergone medical examination.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, received the boys and he is currently addressing them at the Government House.

Boko Haram had claimed responsibility for the abduction, but Masari disputed the claim, saying bandits were responsible for the attack and that the state government knew the abductors of the schoolboys.

It is unclear if a ransom was paid to be secure their freedom, but Masari said no ransom was paid.

