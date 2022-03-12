News

Freetown to host Africa conference on human trafficking, migrant smuggling

All Africa Media Network (AAMN), which is the Council of African Elders and Women Intercultural Dialogue and Global Africans Against Slavery, has slated Freetown, the capital city of Sierra Leone, as venue of the African Conference on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling beholding between July 29 and 31.

The event, with the theme; We are all born free: Assessing the economic, cultural, social and political intricacies of sponsoring human trafficking and migrant smuggling in today’s Africa, is in commemoration of the 2022 UN Day Against Trafficking of Persons, and will bring to bear the results of the over five-year deliberations of the African Elders and Women Intercultural Dialogue (AEWID) that started in April 2017.

“As concluded from findings of the reports of our previous dialogues, it has become necessary to hold a continental deliberation on the subject matter, of which conclusions would be drawn, to serve as the catalyst for charting the blueprint to eliminate trafficking and its concomitant hazards totally in our society,” Cookey Iwuoha, who is the project coordinator. Vital African voices have continually participated at the dialogue, the 2021 Dialogue which took place virtually as part of the UN Commission on the Status of Women event had first lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Fatima Maada Bio, as a special guest. The former Vice President of the Gambia, Mrs. Fatoumata Jallow, and wife of former Vice President of Nigeria, Amina Titi Abubakar, co-chaired the 2018 Dialogue in Abuja. While Ambassador Dr. Erieka Bennett of Diaspora Africa Forum and Carl Ampah of UNESCO Ghana chaired the Accra Dialogue in 2017.

 

