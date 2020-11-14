Freezing #EndSARS protesters’ accounts, bad politics, Candide-Johnson, others tell FG

Some senior lawyers have berated the Federal Government for clamping down on #EndSARS protesters, particularly regarding freezing of some bank accounts of individuals and firm linked to the protests. The lawyers said government should engage in the freezing of accounts of Boko Haram sponsors rather than going after legitimate protesters who are concerned about bad governance. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Yemi Candide- Johnson, described the freezing of #EndSARS protesters account as bad politics and an act of intimidation. He said: “The freezing of #EndSARS protesters account is bad politics.

The timing is very poor and it seems without any further explanation, such a step will look like intimidation. “The law actually empowered the CBN to do what it did, but it’s a dangerous power which must be subjected to responsible use. “On the face of it, I will say what has happened is an abuse of power. If anyone is accused of a crime, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence as provided for by the constitution. He is also entitled to defend himself at the earliest opportunity.

“Why then would a court grant an ex-parte freezing an individual account for 90 days? Even if the most grievous crime is alleged and can be proved, the opportunity must be there for the alleged offender to respond to the allegation at the earliest possible time.

“We are a nation governed by laws, among those laws is the Constitution. In essence, if the government applied that an individual account should be frozen for 90 days, then such government must have proven that a crime has been committed. “This must have gone past investigation. “Government’s action seemed to be politically unwise considering the present situation of things in the country.

“I think it cannot be done through an ex-parte motion in court. The court has to protect the right of an individual even against the state.” Speaking in the same vein, another silk, Mr. Muiz Banire, expressed deep concerns about the freezing of #EndSARS protesters account by the Federal Government. He said government ought to further engage the protesters in a very meaningful way rather than harassing them. Banire said: “The expectation is that government will continue to engage the #End- SARS protesters in a very meaningful manner rather than harassing them. This is because whether we like or not, these youths are leaders of today and not of tomorrow.

“We need to engage them and not to harass or frustrate them. Of course, there’s a provision in the Banks and Other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) that confers the right to freeze any account being used for criminal activity by the CBN.

“But, the truth of the matter is that, in this instance, we all know what has happened. Unfortunately, the order itself in my very strong view is flawed. When I read it, I saw that the order granted by the judge is to the effect that it would enable the CBN to carry out an investigation. “How will you freeze an individual account and then begin to carry out an investigation?

This is a case of putting the cart before the horse. CBN is not even an investigation agency. “It can’t investigate crime. We all know by the Constitution, those agencies that can investigate crime.

In any event, I had expected that all investigations must have been concluded before the apex bank even approach the court. “You can’t just be freezing people’s account because you suspect something without any prior investigation. I don’t think it is the business of the CBN to be dealing with issues like these. “We have security outfits with enabling powers to freeze any account suspected of being used for crime that can deal with those issues. The CBN should focus on the economy and other financial matters. It should not dabble into investigation of any criminal activity.” A rights activist, Mr. Kabir Akingbolu, said government’s action against the #EndSARS protesters is illegal and unjust. He said: “Arresting protesters or freezing their accounts is the most ludicrous step any reasonable government anywhere can take. In fact, it is a joke taken too far. “This is because by doing this, the president is telling the world that he doesn’t take criticism however little. How can you freeze accounts of protesters or place embargo on them from travelling? “I think it is very unjust and illegal because they have committed no offence in showing their grievances against the government and its ineptitude. This is even when sponsors of Boko Haram are walking freely. “The president should know that we are not in totalitarian state where all that matters is the interest of the ruler. Even though, government of the day appears to have undermined or altogether destroyed all the tenets of modern democracy, one thing is certain. “We are in civil rule and freedom of movement, freedom of association and freedom of speech are still part of our laws and same should be respected.”

