Freight forwarders fret as CRFFN derails from core mandate

Freight forwarders under the umbrella of Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) have said that the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has derailed from its core mandate.

They asked the Registrar of the council, Barrister Samuel Nwakohu, to proceed on a terminal leave to enable new registrar take over the administration of the council. The National President of APFFLON, Otunba Frank Ogunojemite, who spoke on behalf of the association in Lagos at maritime reporters forum, said that the immediate disengagement of Nwakohu from the CRFFN was imperative, noting that the council had derailed from its core mandate under the leadership of the registrar.

The president said that the registrar had to give way for a thorough and comprehensive reformation of the council to take place. He lamented that the council’s misplaced priority had affected the image of the body, saying that the board of CRFFN harboured redundant accredited associations. He alleged that there had been unjustified collaboration between the CRFFN and Ministry of Transportation which was shielding the registrar from prosecution despite the avalanche of allegations against him.

Ogunojemite said: “There is an issue that needs to be addressed, for instance, the registrar is supposed to be leaving the council because this is his fourth year. He is supposed to have proceeded on terminal leave to hand over, while there is supposed to be vacancies for the next registrar. There are a lot of allegations against the registrar, we did not see the outcome; we are just being kept incommunicado.” Also, the association urged the Federal Government to reintroduce the controversial Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) at Nigerian ports in order to curb illicit trade and to generate revenue for the Federal Government.

Ogunojemite said that the multi-million naira CTN was first introduced into Nigeria during the late President Yar’Adua/Jonathan administration, saying that the contract was signed between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and a Belgian firm, TPMS-Antaser-Afrique, but was abruptly terminated by a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in 2011. Apart from that, the scheme was surrounded with allegations of fraud, which necessitated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch an investigation into the reported 40 million Euros that was accrued before termination of the scheme which could not be accounted for. The president explained that the CTN was very necessary at the Nigerian port system in order to assist genuine declarations of cargo.

Ogunojemite said that there was need for Nigeria to have a relationship with most of the countries where cargoes are being shipped from. He explained: “Most of the drugs that the National drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted are based on information from abroad; this is on all shipments coming into this country. We must have a collaboration with the countries of origin of these shipments, that would give us revenue and security, otherwise people would continue to do wrong declaration. “Cargo Tracking Note is not a new thing, it was initiated by America in year 2011 when they had an attack. It was later that they asked IMO what to do to safeguard other countries, it was IMO that now told other countries to adopt the programme.’’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...