Freight forwarders fret over Customs’ debit notes, container detention

Freight forwarders using the nation’s seaports have expressed dismay over the continuous issuance of debit notes on cargoes and detention of containers on the port road by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) Federal Operations Unit, Strike Force and Customs Police. There has been poor compliance by freight forwarders and customs agents to the import rules. According to the National Chairman, 100 per cent Compliance Team of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, the level of compliance is less that 30 per cent. The chairman urged Customs to deploy more scanning machines in the ports, stressing that the only scanner at Lagos Port was not enough to scan the large volumes of containers. Tanko noted: “We need more than one scanner in Apapa Port, at least three, considering the volume of containers that are needed to be inspected by the Customs daily. We cannot drop 300 containers in a day for inspection. With more scanners installed, it will be easy; at least 1,000 containers can be dropped for scanning. More scanners are needed if government wants us to work effectively.” Also, he welcomed the return of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to the ports with a reservation. Tanko explained that the return of the organisation may help the nation checkmate the influx of substandard goods into the country. However, he noted that SON should stick strictly to its mandate and not engage in sample taking, roadblock checking and other unwholesome acts, which led to its withdrawal from the port in the first place. Tanko expressed disdain over substandard products and queried the rationale behind the appointment of the overseas inspection representatives by SON despite inflow of substandard and fake goods into the country. He said: “I expect the organisation to adhere strictly to its core functions and avoid unwholesome acts such as sample taking, container blocking and roadblock checking. Our complaint against these acts in the past caused the Federal Government to remove it from the port. “I agree that substandard goods are back in the market. Is SON coming to the port to take samples? Or continue blocking containers in their system? On standing in the road harassing containers in the name of searching for substandard goods? No. “SON should follow goods to the owners’ warehouses to take samples not in the port. They are welcome; they should tell us how they are going to work now they are back. But what is their overseas inspection representative doing? “Government accused us of non-compliance, but NAGAFF took it up to educate and enlighten its members and others on the need to comply. Importers should do the right thing to avoid debit notes, sleepless nights. No Customs officer will ask agent to give him money, but agent does otherwise because he is at fault. We cannot continue this way. We need to come together and do the right thing.” He raised the alarm over possible breakdown of law and order in the port, saying that the rate at which unwanted people come into the port only to be smoking hemp openly and sleeping without doing anything was not good. He called on the Nigerian Ports Authority, Port Police and Customs to checkmate this by raising the level of security to avert break down of law and order.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...