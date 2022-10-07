French author, Annie Ernaux, wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

French author, Annie Ernaux, has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature. The 82-year-old writer was awarded the highly coveted Prize “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the award-giving body said yesterday. The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($914,704). The prizes for achieve- ments in science, literature, and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous have been awarded since 1901. While many previous literature winners were already widely read before landing the prize, the award generates huge media attention and can catapult lesser-known authors to global fame while spurring book sales even for literary superstars.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...