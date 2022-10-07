French author, Annie Ernaux, wins 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature

French author, Annie Ernaux, has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature. The 82-year-old writer was awarded the highly coveted Prize “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory”, the award-giving body said yesterday. The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($914,704). The prizes for achieve- ments in science, literature, and peace were established in the will of Swedish chemist and engineer Alfred Nobel, whose invention of dynamite made him rich and famous have been awarded since 1901. While many previous literature winners were already widely read before landing the prize, the award generates huge media attention and can catapult lesser-known authors to global fame while spurring book sales even for literary superstars.
Related Articles
DSS releases Mailafia
The 2019 ADC Presidential Candidate and former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was on Monday evening released after undergoing over three hours of interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS) Headquarters in Jos, Plateau State. Mailafia had arrived the Jos DSS office at exactly 11:09am on Monday morning accompanied by his lawyer Barr. […]
Buhari not interested in keeping Nigeria together –Ayo Adebanjo
…says youths have right to protest A Chieftain of the Yoruba socio– cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he is not interested keeping Nigeria together. The nonagenarian said this in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) […]
Houses flooded as missiles hit major Ukraine dam
Russian missiles have hit a reservoir dam near the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, officials say. Residents in some areas were told to evacuate, city head Oleksandr Vilkul said, but he added the situation was under control, reports the BBC. Ukraine said the strike was revenge by Russia for its recent counter-attack. President […]
