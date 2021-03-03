French bankers seek law to move euro clearing from London

France’s banking industry body wants a new European Union (EU) law that would force non-EU banks to shift swathes of euro derivatives clearing from the City of London to Frankfurt, Reuters reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Since Britain fully left the European Union in December the City of London’s finance industry has lost access to its biggest market and trading in euro shares and swaps have moved to the EU. Brussels is now targeting euro clearing and last week began a fact-finding mission by meeting with banks. Sources told Reuters that the French Banking Federation (FBF) does not believe it would work if non-EU banks were asked voluntarily to move trillions of euros in interest rate swaps positions from the London Stock Exchange’s LSE.L LCH clearing arm to the bloc.

LCH clears around 90% all euro swaps, but only a quarter of the 83 trillion euros total are held by EU counterparties. The FBF believes that forcing relocation of just this EU portion would undermine efforts to deepen EU capital markets, the sources said. Existing EU legislation only gives the bloc’s regulators a say over the swaps positions held by EU counterparties.

