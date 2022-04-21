French Election: Macron, Le Pen clash in presidential debate

Four days before France votes on its next president, the two remaining candidates are going head to head in their only televised debate. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has fallen behind Emmanuel Macron in the opinion polls but millions of voters are still undecided, reports the BBC. It did not take long for the two-and-a-half hour clash to burst into life.

The two candidates confronted each other’s record and policies on the cost of living and relations with Russia. Spiralling prices of energy and at the shops have dominated the campaign and immediately took centre stage in the debate, broadcast on the two biggest TV networks as well as the big news channels. As the encounter began, Ms Le Pen said 70% of the French people believed their standard of living had fallen over the past five years and she would be the president of civil peace and national brotherhood.

