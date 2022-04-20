News

French Election: Macron, Le Pen clash in presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Four days before France votes on its next president, the two remaining candidates are going head to head in their only televised debate.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has fallen behind Emmanuel Macron in the opinion polls but millions of voters are still undecided, reports the BBC.

It did not take long for the two-and-a-half hour clash to burst into life.

The two candidates confronted each other’s record and policies on the cost of living and relations with Russia.

Spiralling prices of energy and at the shops have dominated the campaign and immediately took centre stage in the debate, broadcast on the two biggest TV networks as well as the big news channels.

As the encounter began, Ms Le Pen said 70% of the French people believed their standard of living had fallen over the past five years and she would be the president of civil peace and national brotherhood.

Macron said France had known unprecedented crisis, with Covid followed by war in Europe. He had steered France through those challenges and aimed to make France a stronger country, he said.

Hot-button issues in debate

Cost of living: The debate, hosted by prominent TV journalists Léa Salamé and Gilles Bouleau, was set to cover eight main themes from cost of living to social and international issues, but it was energy prices and other increasing costs that the two candidates clearly wanted to tackle first.

It is one of Marine Le Pen’s strong points and she said from the start that it was a priority: “I will permanently cut VAT on energy. I will also cut taxes, no income tax for under-30s”. She accused Macron on letting pension levels fall in real terms too.

Macron said his solution was to impose a cap on prices which was “twice as effective as dropping sales tax”.

After a calm start the two candidates quickly became more animated as they disagreed on how to bring down energy prices. Macron repeatedly challenged his opponent’s proposals as unworkable. She snapped back: “I want to give the French their money back.”

International relations: Russia’s war in Ukraine was the second big issue of the night. Emmanuel Macron said Russia was “going down a fatal path” and the role of France and Europe was to provide Ukraine with military equipment and take in refugees.

Ms Le Pen, who has been criticised for her close ties to the Kremlin and for taking a Russian bank loan for her party, warned that giving Ukraine weapons could make France a “co-belligerent”. However, she supported her opponent’s policy of backing Ukraine and taking in refugees.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Report: Boko Haram attacks military barracks in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

  The 333 Artillery Barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state, reportedly came under Boko Haram attack late Monday. Military sources told online newspaper, TheCable that the insurgents stormed the town around 11:20pm on Monday, firing shots into the barracks. The soldiers responded immediately but the insurgents had already surrounded the barracks, according to a source. The […]
News

We’ll use legislative tools for Nigeria’s perfect union – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the 9th House was committed to using the tools of legislative authority to advance solutions and implement policies that will help achieve the promise of a more perfect union in the country. He said everything that needed to be done should be […]
News

Customs arrests 5 smugglers, recovers N116m contraband in Lagos, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

ducting series of covert operations on criminal hideouts in Lagos and Ogun states in the last ten days.   The service explained that more than N116 million worth of contraband smuggledintoNigeria through unapproved routes in Ogun State were also seized during the operation. Items seized include bags of rice, vegetable oil, used tyres, second hand […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica