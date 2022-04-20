French Election: Macron, Le Pen clash in presidential debate

Four days before France votes on its next president, the two remaining candidates are going head to head in their only televised debate.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has fallen behind Emmanuel Macron in the opinion polls but millions of voters are still undecided, reports the BBC.

It did not take long for the two-and-a-half hour clash to burst into life.

The two candidates confronted each other’s record and policies on the cost of living and relations with Russia.

Spiralling prices of energy and at the shops have dominated the campaign and immediately took centre stage in the debate, broadcast on the two biggest TV networks as well as the big news channels.

As the encounter began, Ms Le Pen said 70% of the French people believed their standard of living had fallen over the past five years and she would be the president of civil peace and national brotherhood.

Macron said France had known unprecedented crisis, with Covid followed by war in Europe. He had steered France through those challenges and aimed to make France a stronger country, he said.

Hot-button issues in debate

Cost of living: The debate, hosted by prominent TV journalists Léa Salamé and Gilles Bouleau, was set to cover eight main themes from cost of living to social and international issues, but it was energy prices and other increasing costs that the two candidates clearly wanted to tackle first.

It is one of Marine Le Pen’s strong points and she said from the start that it was a priority: “I will permanently cut VAT on energy. I will also cut taxes, no income tax for under-30s”. She accused Macron on letting pension levels fall in real terms too.

Macron said his solution was to impose a cap on prices which was “twice as effective as dropping sales tax”.

After a calm start the two candidates quickly became more animated as they disagreed on how to bring down energy prices. Macron repeatedly challenged his opponent’s proposals as unworkable. She snapped back: “I want to give the French their money back.”

International relations: Russia’s war in Ukraine was the second big issue of the night. Emmanuel Macron said Russia was “going down a fatal path” and the role of France and Europe was to provide Ukraine with military equipment and take in refugees.

Ms Le Pen, who has been criticised for her close ties to the Kremlin and for taking a Russian bank loan for her party, warned that giving Ukraine weapons could make France a “co-belligerent”. However, she supported her opponent’s policy of backing Ukraine and taking in refugees.

