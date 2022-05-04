Business

French liner slams Nigerians with new demurrage, shipping charges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

ADJUSTMENT

Inflationary trends in Nigeria have made the liner to review its local charges upward

 

French shipping line, CMA CGM, has introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports.

 

This is the second time the liner would impose illegal charges on importers using Nigerian ports within two months. In February this year, the liner imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports.

 

It was gathered that importers would now pay importation documentation fee for 1×20 container that will attract N37,000, while 1×40 container will cost N59,000. In the latest payment, it listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged.

 

In a document titled: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges,” the liner explained: “Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended.

 

We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase, which will be effective from the 20th of April, 2022.

 

“The new tariff for importation documentation fee for 1×20 container will now be N37,000, while that of 1×40 container will be N59,000. “For port additional charge, the new tariff for 1×20 container will now be N45,000, while the 1×40 container will attract N82,500.

 

“Demurrage for 1×20 con  tainer staying between zero to five days will be free while six to 10 days will attract N7,000; 11 to 15 days will be N10,500; 16 to 21 days amounts N11,900. Any container that stays longer than any of the above days will attract N14,000.”

 

The company noted that 40-feet container demurrage from zero to fivedays would be free, saying that N11,500 would be paid on a container that lasts between six and 10 days.

 

It stressed that 11 to 15 days would attract N15,400, while 16 to 21 days would cost N17,500. The liner also explained that containers at the holding bay exceeding the days aforementioned would cost N20,300, while all other local charges on export would remain unchanged.

 

It noted that the new charges would be paid by shippers in addition to freight charges, which range from $14,000 to over $25,000 per Forty Equivalent Unit (FEU), depending on port of loading.

 

In February 2022, it imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.

 

The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to the public health, safety, property or the environment when transported on board the ship.

 

The company explained that such goods would attract an additional N200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, it said that 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract N250 or $285, while dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece would cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20feet and 40feet, respectively.

 

It said: “Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa” CMA CGM stated that cargoes (Dry, Reefer & Specials) from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean and destined for West African ports are affected by the new tariff.”

 

Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract N200 and N450 for 20-feet and 40-feet containers respectively.

 

The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports would cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20-feet and 40- feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge “dangerous goods additional” is paid in addition to the ocean freight.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Verve partners Chinese restaurant on discounts

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s leading payment technology and card business, Verve, has announced its partnership with a foremost Chinese restaurant in Lagos, Xing Xing Restaurant, to reward Verve cardholders with a five per cent discount anytime they use their Verve card to pay for meals at the restaurant from now till December 31, 2021. According to a press […]
Business

Nigeria’s electricity metering deficit widens by 3.25m

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The smart metering deficit rocking Nigeria’s electricity sector has surged by 3.25 million in the last seven months. Managing Director of Nigeria’s biggest meter manufacturer, Mojec International Limited, Ms. Chantelle Abudu, who revealed this in Lagos at the weekend, declared that the gap, which stood at 6.75 million as March 2020, was now 10 million. […]
Business

Banking: Malware threats surge as mobile apps increase –Nokia

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Banking malware threats are sharply increasing as cybercriminals target the rising popularity of mobile banking on smartphones, with plots aimed at stealing personal banking credentials and credit card information, says a report. The Nokia 2021 Threat Intelligence Report, based on data aggregated from network traffic monitored on over 200 million devices globally where Nokia’s NetGuard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica