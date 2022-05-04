French liner slams Nigerians with new demurrage, shipping charges

ADJUSTMENT

Inflationary trends in Nigeria have made the liner to review its local charges upward

French shipping line, CMA CGM, has introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports.

This is the second time the liner would impose illegal charges on importers using Nigerian ports within two months. In February this year, the liner imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports.

It was gathered that importers would now pay importation documentation fee for 1×20 container that will attract N37,000, while 1×40 container will cost N59,000. In the latest payment, it listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged.

In a document titled: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges,” the liner explained: “Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended.

We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase, which will be effective from the 20th of April, 2022.

“The new tariff for importation documentation fee for 1×20 container will now be N37,000, while that of 1×40 container will be N59,000. “For port additional charge, the new tariff for 1×20 container will now be N45,000, while the 1×40 container will attract N82,500.

“Demurrage for 1×20 con tainer staying between zero to five days will be free while six to 10 days will attract N7,000; 11 to 15 days will be N10,500; 16 to 21 days amounts N11,900. Any container that stays longer than any of the above days will attract N14,000.”

The company noted that 40-feet container demurrage from zero to fivedays would be free, saying that N11,500 would be paid on a container that lasts between six and 10 days.

It stressed that 11 to 15 days would attract N15,400, while 16 to 21 days would cost N17,500. The liner also explained that containers at the holding bay exceeding the days aforementioned would cost N20,300, while all other local charges on export would remain unchanged.

It noted that the new charges would be paid by shippers in addition to freight charges, which range from $14,000 to over $25,000 per Forty Equivalent Unit (FEU), depending on port of loading.

In February 2022, it imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos, Tincan Can Island ports and other ports in West Africa. Dangerous goods are substances and articles that have explosive, flammable, toxic, infectious or corrosive properties.

The shipping line said in a statement that the goods were risks to the public health, safety, property or the environment when transported on board the ship.

The company explained that such goods would attract an additional N200 or $230 on 20 feet containers from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean. Also, it said that 40 feet containers from the same destinations would attract N250 or $285, while dangerous goods from Adriatic and Greece would cost an additional £170 and £210 for 20feet and 40feet, respectively.

It said: “Dangerous Goods Additional to West Africa” CMA CGM stated that cargoes (Dry, Reefer & Specials) from North Europe, Baltic, Scandinavia, West Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black Sea, North Africa & East Mediterranean and destined for West African ports are affected by the new tariff.”

Also, all the dangerous goods shipped into West Africa from the Black Sea, North Africa will attract N200 and N450 for 20-feet and 40-feet containers respectively.

The shipping line stressed that tariffs for goods from East Mediterranean to all West African ports would cost an extra $300 and $450 for 20-feet and 40- feet containers respectively. According to the shipping line, the charge “dangerous goods additional” is paid in addition to the ocean freight.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...