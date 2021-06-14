Sports

French Open: Djokovic outlasts Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Novak Djokovic won his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

 

Top seed Djokovic, 34, was in deep trouble before rediscovering his energy to win 6-7 (6-8) 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4.

 

The Serb’s greater experience shone through as fifth seed Tsitsipas wilted in his first Grand Slam final.

 

The victory moves Djokovic one major title behind the men’s record jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic, who previously won at Roland Garros in 2016, has become the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.

 

The world number one will have the opportunity to move level on 20 titles with his great rivals Nadal and Federer when he defends his Wimbledon crown later this month

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tennis: Osaka strives for consistency, not No. 1 ranking

Posted on Author Reporter

  Naomi Osaka is no longer focused on reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking and says she just wants to become more consistent and play every match as hard as she can. Three-times Grand Slam champion Osaka rose to the top of the rankings following her 2019 Australian Open triumph but is currently third behind […]
Sports

COVID-19: I’m still awaiting test result – Usain Bolt

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Sterling to face test before joining England camp Usain Bolt says he is self-isolating as a precaution as he waits for the result of a COVID-19 test. The 34-year-old retired sprinter, who won gold in the 100 and 200 metres at the last three Olympics, posted a video on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts […]
Sports

Man Utd to host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool will face each other at Old Trafford in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Non-league Chorley will host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers after beating a depleted Derby County in the third round, reports the BBC. League Two Cheltenham Town welcome Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to Whaddon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica