Sports

French Open: Djokovic suffers deja vu after hitting line judge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment.
Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fourth-round clash and the ball ricocheted off his frame and straight into the head of a male line judge, reports Reuters.
It brought back instant memories of the world number one’s dramatic default at the U.S. Open — also in a fourth round match against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.
On that occasion Djokovic swiped a ball behind him towards the backstop after losing a point and inadvertently hit a female line judge in the throat — leaving tournament officials no choice but to disqualify him.
This time there was no blame attached to him as the ball had been in play, but he said it had been a worrying moment all the same.
“My gosh, it was very awkward déjà vu,” Djokovic said after his 6-4 6-3 6-3 defeat of Khachanov that put him in his 47th Grand Slam quarter-final.
“I’m actually trying to find the lines person and see if he’s okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him.
“I hope he’s fine. He definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way. But it was a hit because I was very close. Obviously because of what happened in New York, people… are going to make the story out of this.
“It has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I’ve been on the tour. I’ve seen it a lot when the ball ricochets from the racket and the frame, hits someone in the stands, or someone that is close to you or line umpire.
“It was a very awkward situation obviously.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

NPFL players not good enough for Eagles – Agali

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

Former Julius Berger and Super Eagles striker, Victor Agali, has said players from the Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL are not good enough to compete for shirts with their counterparts from overseas in the senior national team. Agali who is now a scout for the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr said it was unfortunate that […]
Sports

Meet Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach making history in Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Colin Udoh Ndubuisi Egbo, the Nigerian coach who guided Albania’s KF Tirana to top flight triumph in their centenary year, has made history as the first African coach to lead a European team to a league title, and qualification for the UEFA Champions League — or any European competition, for that matter. For a […]
Sports

Rohr: Osimhen must demand regular role in Napoli project

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as CAF tips striker to shine for years Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has urged his striker Victor Osimhen to demand from Napoli in clear terms the specific role they want him to play in the proposed project of Italian side before he signs a contract. The former Wolfsburg player is expected to complete a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: