French Open: Djokovic, Tsitsipas reach Roland Garros q’finals

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarter-finals for a record-extending 11th successive year by easing through his biggest test yet in Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov.

 

The 33-year-old Serb was pushed throughout by Khachanov, but had too much quality in a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win.

 

Djokovic will face Pablo Carreno Busta or Daniel Altmaier in the last eight. Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first quarter-final with victory over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

 

Tsitsipas will play 13th seed Andrey Rublev after the Russian’s 6-7 (4-7) 7-5 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Marton Fucsovics.

 

That quarter-final will be a rematch of last month’s Hamburg final, where Rublev beat Tsitsipas in three sets. Djokovic is one of the favourites to win the clay-court Grand Slam in Paris, along with 12-time champion Rafael Nadal and recent US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

