Sports

French Open ‘goose bumps’ serve as Djokovic motivator

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Novak Djokovic says memories of last year’s French Open triumph give him “goose bumps” and will spur him on in his pursuit of a third title at Roland Garros and record-equalling 21st major.

Djokovic makes his return to Grand Slam action after his high-profile deportation from Australia, heading to Paris after winning a first title of the year at the Italian Open.

“I feel I am always in that contention to fight for any Grand Slam trophy,” Djokovic said on Friday.

“I believe in my own abilities to get far and to fight for one of the most prestigious trophies.

“As a defending champion of course more so, to believe I can do it again. Reliving the memories from last year is something that obviously gives me goose bumps and motivation to try to replicate that.”

The world number one, who turns 35 on Sunday, has played in just five tournaments this year following his refusal to get vaccinated.

After losing his Monte Carlo opener, Djokovic finished runner-up at home in Belgrade before a run to the last four in Madrid.

He then beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final in Rome to win his 38th Masters event, two more than Nadal at the top of the all-time list.

“Historically it always has required some time and several tournaments to really feel comfortable playing on clay,” said Djokovic.

“Rarely did I feel my best on clay in the first or second tournament in the season. So that was the case this season again.

“It took me two tournaments to really feel that I’m getting closer to desired level. I reached that level in Rome.”

In a top-heavy French Open draw, Djokovic is seeded to meet Nadal in the quarter-finals before potentially taking on Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semis.

He faces 94th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the first round.

“We talk about favourites for Roland Garros and clay, and Nadal always has to be right at the top, because of his records particularly in this tournament,” said Djokovic.

“And then you have Alcaraz that obviously is the story of men’s tennis in the last four or five months with a big reason.

“He’s had some tremendous leaps forward on rankings and the results that he’s been achieving are phenomenal for someone of his age. He has made a quantum jump really forward in the last five, six months.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr picks Musa, Ekong, 22 others for Cameroon duel in Vienna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Coach Gernot Rohr has selected captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong and home boys John Noble and Anayo Iwuala among the 24 Super Eagles who will do battle with five-time African champions Cameroon in a prestige friendly in Austria on Friday next week. The list also has goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho, defenders […]
Sports

Heineken returns for dramatic UCL night for Barca, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While Heineken will always remain a constant feature all through the UEFA Champions League, only 16 teams will be left in the competition after the match-day Six as the final group matches are completed across Tuesday and Wednesday.   Heineken, proud sponsors of the globalacclaimed competition for over 25 years, will be delighting football fans […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 qualifying roundup: Ibrahimovic returns in style for Sweden

Posted on Author Reporter

• Record-breaking striker creates winner against Georgia • Lewandowski grabs Poland draw; Germany see off Iceland Zlatan Ibrahimovic was typically decisive on his return to international football, creating the only goal for Viktor Claesson in Sweden’s 1-0 win over Georgia in their opening Group B World Cup qualifier. Returning after an absence of almost five years, the 39-year-old Milan […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica