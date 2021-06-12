Sports

French Open: Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title

Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova sealed her rapid rise in the singles game by claiming a first major title in a hard-fought French Open final.
Krejcikova, 25, won 6-1 2-6 6-4 against Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Roland Garros, reports the BBC.
The former doubles world number one has won the title on her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam singles draw.
On Sunday, Krejcikova has the chance to win the doubles when she plays in the final alongside Katerina Siniakova.
No player has won both the women’s singles and doubles titles at Roland Garros since France’s Mary Pierce in 2000.
Krejcikova sealed the first half of what could be a rare double when she served out victory with her fourth match point.
When Pavlyuchenkova hit a return long, the Czech clenched her fist in celebration and looked up to the sky as she remembered her mentor Jana Novotna.
“I’m super happy I was able to enjoy it. I’m just really happy,” said world number 33 Krejcikova, who has also won two Grand Slams doubles titles.
“It is hard to put into words because I cannot believe what just happened. I cannot believe I actually won a Grand Slam.”

