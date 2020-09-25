French Open: Murray meets Wawrinka in first round

Andy Murray will meet fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round – the man whom the Briton played in his last match on the Paris clay in 2017. British women’s number one Johanna Konta, seeded ninth, has been handed an eye-catching opener against American teenager Coco Gauff. Dan Evans – the nation’s topranked man – meets Japan’s Kei Nishikori. However, British number two Kyle Edmund has pulled out with a knee injury. Edmund’s withdrawal means there will be six British players taking part in the singles, which starts at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. The first-round matches in the men’s and women’s singles take place across the first three days. The fortnight-long tournament is usually held at the end of May and the start of June but was postponed to this new date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

