French Open: Murray meets Wawrinka in first round

Andy Murray will meet fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open first round – the man whom the Briton played in his last match on the Paris clay in 2017. British women’s number one Johanna Konta, seeded ninth, has been handed an eye-catching opener against American teenager Coco Gauff. Dan Evans – the nation’s topranked man – meets Japan’s Kei Nishikori. However, British number two Kyle Edmund has pulled out with a knee injury. Edmund’s withdrawal means there will be six British players taking part in the singles, which starts at Roland Garros in Paris on Sunday. The first-round matches in the men’s and women’s singles take place across the first three days. The fortnight-long tournament is usually held at the end of May and the start of June but was postponed to this new date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
S’Africa 2010 cost me my Presidency- Blatter
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter does not see Africa hosting the Fifa World Cup anytime soon, and claimed that his support for the continent’s 2010 tournament hosting rights led to him being forced out of the Zurich-based organisation. After 17 years at the helm of FIFA, the Swiss football administrator was removed from his […]
Juve name Pirlo as Sarri’s replacement
Juventus have appointed Andrea Pirlo as manager to replace the sacked Maurizio Sarri, a week after hiring the former midfielder as Under-23 boss. The Italian giants sacked Sarri after just one season despite winning Serie A following the club’s Champions League last-16 defeat by Lyon on Friday. Pirlo, 41, has signed a two-year deal until […]
Ministry takes delivery of 10,000 face masks for sporting activities
As part of efforts to stem the spread of the COVID- 19 pandemic, Youth Corps Members on Monday delivered more than 10,000 face masks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to be distributed to athletes. The ceremony which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja, saw the […]
