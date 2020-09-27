French Open: Murray ready for ‘amusing’ match with Wawrinka

Andy Murray says it was “amusing” to be drawn against fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the French Open, which starts on Sunday.

British former world number one Murray, 33, plays the 16th seed last on Court Philippe Chatrier at about 17:30 BST. Murray is playing on clay for the first time since losing to Wawrinka in the 2017 semi-finals at Roland Garros.

British number ones Johanna Konta and Dan Evans also start on Sunday, playing against Coco Gauff and Kei Nishikori. Ninth seed Konta takes on American 16-year-old Gauff on Court Suzanne Lenglen at about 15:00, with 32nd seed Evans meeting Japan’s former world number four Nishikori on court 14 at about 12:00.

Murray being drawn against Switzerland’s Wawrinka in his Roland Garros return was a quirk of fate which has excited fans.

During the 2017 tournament in Paris, Murray felt for the first time something was not right with his hip and it was an injury which threatened to end his career less than two years later.

