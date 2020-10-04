Sports

French Open: Qualifier Altmaier shocks seventh seed Berrettini

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Qualifier Daniel Altmaier delivered a surprise straight-set victory over seventh seed Matteo Berrettini to reach the French Open fourth round. The 22-year-old beat the Italian 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in Paris.

 

It was a composed display from the German world number 186, who is yet to drop a set during his first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam. He joins Sebastian Korda in the last 16 as the first qualifiers to reach that stage at Roland Garros in nine years.

Altmaier will now face 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16. The US Open semi-finalist was the winner of an all-Spanish meeting with 10th seed Roberto Bautista Agut, seeing off his compatriot 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-4.

 

Carreno Busta, who was a break down in the fourth set, hit 65 winners to make it through in three hours and 22 minutes. Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 22, was racing into the next round when Slovenian opponent Aljaz Bedene was forced to retire at 6-1 6-2 3-1 with an ankle problem.

 

 

Tsitsipas will play Grigor Dimitrov or Roberto Carballes Baena next. Russian 13th seed Andrey Rublev breezed past Kevin Anderson to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man City, Lyon clash on GOtv Max, Jolli

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The appetite of football fans will be satisfied this weekend as they have access to a key match in the UEFA Champions League, with the clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyonnais wrapping up the quarterfinals on the evening of Saturday 15 August 2020. GOtv viewers can look forward to a potential thriller kicking off […]
Sports

US Open 2020: Thiem, Williams through; Raonic knocked out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Dominic Thiem comfortably progressed to the US Open third round, beating India’s Sumit Nagal 6-3 6-3 6-2. The Austrian second seed, celebrating his 27th birthday, will next face 2014 champion Marin Cilic, who overcame Norbert Gombos 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-2) 7-5. There was a surprise as Vasek Pospisil knocked out fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1-7) 6-3 7-6 […]
Sports

PUMA: We’re official AFN equipment sponsors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sportswear manufacturer, PUMA, insists it is the official equipment and sportswear sponsors of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria following reports that due process was not followed in the signing of the agreement. In a letter to Olamide George, the vice president of the AFN and signed by Dr Martin Benda, its General Counsel, PUMA says […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: