Sports

French Open: Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Beats Zverev in five sets

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final after holding off Alexander Zverev’s fightback from two sets down in a tense French Open semi-final.
After losing all three of his previous Grand Slam semi-finals, fifth seed Tsitsipas won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3, reports the BBC.
Tsitsipas rediscovered his level in the decider, halting Zverev but missing four match points before serving out.
The 22-year-old faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.
Serbian top seed Djokovic and long-time Spanish rival Nadal, who is the defending champion and looking for a 14th French Open title, meet later on Friday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Nations League: Greenwood apologises for Iceland gaffe

Posted on Author Reporter

Mason Greenwood has apologised for breaking COVID-19 protocols while on England duty and described his behaviour as ‘irresponsible’. Within 48 hours of making his England debut against Iceland, Greenwood and Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden had to leave the camp after breaching the strict bio-bubble in Reykjavik. Allegations emerged in the Icelandic media on Monday […]
Sports

Shaibu: Festival’ll restore Edo’s sporting heritage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo State Deputy Governor Comrade Phillip Shaibu has said here that the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) is essentially an opportunity to relaunch the state’s rich sporting heritage. Known as the Heartbeat of the Nation, Edo in the past was noted for its unrivalled sporting facilities as well as producing some of the best sporting […]
Sports

Okika, Omeruo win Luik Tennis League titles

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Justina Aniefiok The 3rd edition of the annual Members League of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club ended on Saturday in glamour at the club premises in Lekki, Lagos.   After a highly thrilling and entertaining week-long tennis tournament that featured singles and doubles in both male and female categories, the finals witnessed a big […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica