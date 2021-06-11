French Open: Tsitsipas reaches first Grand Slam final

*Beats Zverev in five sets

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final after holding off Alexander Zverev’s fightback from two sets down in a tense French Open semi-final.

After losing all three of his previous Grand Slam semi-finals, fifth seed Tsitsipas won 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3, reports the BBC.

Tsitsipas rediscovered his level in the decider, halting Zverev but missing four match points before serving out.

The 22-year-old faces Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final.

Serbian top seed Djokovic and long-time Spanish rival Nadal, who is the defending champion and looking for a 14th French Open title, meet later on Friday.

