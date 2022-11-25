News

French police, NDLEA partner to fight drug trafficking

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has announced its partnership with the French Police.

This was as the anti-narcotics agency’s Chairman, Maj. General Buba Marwa (rtd), commended the support from the Police Nationale of France, especially in the areas of training and equipment.

The NDLEA boss spoke in his office in Abuja on Friday when the Police Attaché at the French Embassy in Nigeria, Emmanuel Verin, led a team of French trainers including Cedric B. and Christophe J., who were in the country to train a number of the NDLEA officers in special operations, paid him a courtesy visit.

Announcing the visit in a statement on Friday, the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, noted that Marwa appreciated the French government for its support as one of the anti-narcotics agency’s leading partners.

According to Babafemi, Marwa said: “We have received tremendous help from France not only in terms of training but also equipment. The support was capped with my recent visit to France where we received warm reception at all the institutions visited and the training promised was promptly organised. We’re grateful for that and we are looking forward to more collaboration and support.”

In his response, Verin said: “We’re proud to work with the NDLEA because your officers and men are very smart and professional and that’s why you’re getting results, hence, our priority in terms of support for the NDLEA is in the area of training. Our trainers, who have been here to train your men, are specialists and top in the field. We’ll do this for a very long time and we’re glad to work with you.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Plea Bargain will reduce cost of prosecution, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday said plea bargain will reduce the cost of prosecution in the country.   Malami, who spoke at a virtual stakeholders roundtable to review the draft guidelines on plea bargaining for federal prosecutors, said the provisions are inadequate to guide the prosecutor […]
News Top Stories

Small in salt intake improves health – Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Italy have called for the reduction of sodium or salt intake by any amount, saying this could lower blood pressure over the long term and might benefit everyone, including people with normal blood pressure. These were the findings of a study published in the American Heart Association journal; ‘Circulation.’ The researchers wanted to […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Uzodinma takes refuge in Abuja

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…as appointees go underground, sirens disappear in Owerri For nearly one week, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has remained in Abuja, following the killing of the commander of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the subsequent torching of his private residence. Uzodinma has remained in Abuja, in spite of the escalation of violent attacks and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica