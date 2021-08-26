Sports

French slam FIFA over release of Messi, Neymar for World Cup matches

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Uruguay vow players will be available for qualifiers

The French Professional Football League (LFP) shared the regrets expressed by other European leagues over FIFA’s handling of September’s World Cup qualifiers in South America.

The Italian and English top flight leagues are also upset about FIFA’s decision to not extend exceptions for call-ups to countries where quarantine upon re-entry is mandatory.

“The LFP regrets that FIFA has failed to take into account the interests of national leagues nor those of the clubs that employ the players,” the French league said.

One such employer, Paris Saint-Germain, will send its two brightest stars Lionel Messi and Neymar to Argentina and Brazil for an extended series of World Cup dates.

Fifa offers no provision for clubs to refuse to send their players to a nation where they would be required to quarantine on return.

“This poses a major problem for clubs,” the LFP said.

Spain’s LaLiga also said it would back its clubs in stopping players from leaving during the windows in September and October.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino demanded that the leagues and national federations “show solidarity” with international competitions.

Meanwhile, Uruguay have issued airline tickets to their European-based players and expect those selected to fly home and take part in next month’s triple header of World Cup qualifiers, the president of the national association said on Wednesday.

Many of the top Uruguayans – Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez among them – play in Europe but some European leagues are threatening not to release the players because they must quarantine after returning from South America.

“The triple header will be played, we are going to bring our players, they have to come,” Ignacio Alonso told Uruguayan radio show 100 per cent Deporte de Uruguay.

“The teams are obliged to release them and they have that clear in their contracts. On FIFA dates the players are under the command of their national teams. Just as we are obliged to release them on the proper days.

“It’s nonsensical to play (qualifiers) in the rest of the world except South America. It seems like a whim, a campaign.”

The standoff developed after soccer’s world governing body Fifa announced that games postponed in March this year would be played in the upcoming international breaks.

So far only six of the 18 rounds of South American qualifiers have taken place, with the Qatar World Cup 15 months away.

Leagues in Spain, Italy and England protested, with LaLiga saying it is considering precautionary legal action to protect its clubs and their players.

On Tuesday, FIFA president Gianni Infantino called on LaLiga and the English Premier League to “show solidarity” and “preserve and protect sporting integrity” after clubs from both leagues said they would not allow players to travel to South America.

Alonso said Uruguay would announce their squad soon and called on Infantino to resolve the problem and players’ union FIFPro to take a stance on behalf of its members.

“Yesterday we spoke with (coach Oscar) Tabarez and the clear thing is we are going to release the list with all the players on it,” he said. “The tickets have been bought so they start to arrive here at the weekend.

“I think a solution will be found. FIFA have to sort this out, Infantino has to sort it out like last year.”

Alonso said if the triple header does not take place then time will start to run out to play all their games before Qatar.

“Now we can create a problem with the triple header but afterwards there is no space in which to play them. It’ll get worse.”

Uruguay are away to Peru on September 2, and then return home to face Bolivia and Ecuador on Sept 5 and 9.

They currently sit fourth in the 10-team qualifying table with the top four qualifying automatically for Qatar.

*Courtesy Reuters/AFP

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man United snatch dramatic late win at Brighton

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A dramatic injury-time penalty gave Manchester United victory at Brighton and their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.   A match packed full of incident was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check […]
Sports

JUST IN: Man United to play Chelsea in FA Cup semis

Posted on Author Reporter

*Arsenal to meet winner of Newcastle/Man City clash Manchester United have been drawn to play Chelsea in the semi finals of the English FA Cup, while Arsenal will meet the winner of the Newcastle versus Manchester City quarterquarter-final tie. The draw for the games, which come up on July 18 and 19 at Wembley Stadium, […]
Sports

Pinnick endorses ‘train the trainers’ course

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has commended the leadership of Football Coaches Association of African Nations (FCAAN) for its vision, commitment and investment in training coaches, as the body prepares for another landmark ‘train the trainers’ programme in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica