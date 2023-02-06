Frequent sleeping pill use tied to dementia risk –Study

A new study by the University of California, San Francisco, has found that seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study results were published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. Dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal ageing. Although, sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors said their frequent use may not be without harm. The researchers found that older white adults who said they ‘often’ or ‘almost always’ took sleep aids had a 79 per cent higher chance of developing dementia compared to those who ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ used them. The connection was only seen among white adults, not Black participants, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.

