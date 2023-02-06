Frequent sleeping pill use tied to dementia risk –Study

A new study by the University of California, San Francisco, has found that seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease. The study results were published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease’. Dementia is a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. Though dementia mostly affects older adults, it is not a part of normal ageing. Although, sleep medications are one of the most commonly used medications in older adults, the authors said their frequent use may not be without harm. The researchers found that older white adults who said they ‘often’ or ‘almost always’ took sleep aids had a 79 per cent higher chance of developing dementia compared to those who ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ used them. The connection was only seen among white adults, not Black participants, reported the ‘Newsmaxhealth’.
Related Articles
INEC: We’ll transmit accreditation data, result sheet simultaneously
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will be transmitting both accreditation data and result sheet electronically after every election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who spoke yesterday after monitoring mock accreditations of the commission in some polling units in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said although the commission would not comment on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LASG TO ENHANCE MSMEs GROWTH THROUGH FRANCHISE
The Lagos State Government has reinstated its commitment to facilitate new opportunities for the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) across the state through franchise scheme. This was revealed at the launch of the Lagos MSMEs Franchise Framework Development Initiative organised by the Office of Sustainable Development Goals and Investment in partnership […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari mourns ex-Abia Traditional rulers’ chair, Bernard Enweremadu
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja condoled with the family of former Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Sir Bernard Enweremadu, Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu. In a condolence message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the president prayed that God would grant the renowned traditional ruler a peaceful rest. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)