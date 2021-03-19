Fresh arms scandal: APC using insurgency war for corrupt enrichment –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the revelation of another $2.5 billion arms purchase scandal is indeed an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the insurgency war into a racket for corrupt enrichment. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who is now fingered in the alleged scandal, had earlier accused former service chiefs of diverting $1 billion meant for arms purchase.

The party stated that with this fresh revelation, a staggering figure of $3.5 billion (about N1.3 trillion) meant for purchase of weapons to secure the country is allegedly missing under President Muhammadu Buhari administration. “In fact, the unending exposure of sleaze in the security architecture of the Buhari-led administration has further heightened apprehensions in the public space that the security situation has been turned into a huge racket for corrupt enrichment of sneaky APC leaders and the cabal in the Buhari presidency,” PDP said.

It regretted the continued attack on Nigerians by bandits and terrorists while the funds meant for purchase of arms allegedly disappeared without trace “It is more distressing that instead of standing on the side of the people to demand for a clean-up of the system and recovery of the stolen funds, the APC, as a party, is rather desperate to justify acts of corruption, because its leaders and officials of its government are involved. “Our party demands that the Buhari presidency should come clean and offer explanations on both the $2.5 billion and $1 billion. “Furthermore, the PDP restates its call to the National Assembly to conduct a joint open inquest into the funds and other monies drawn purportedly for the security of our nation under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch,” PDP further demanded.

Like this: Like Loading...