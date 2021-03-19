News Top Stories

Fresh arms scandal: APC using insurgency war for corrupt enrichment –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the revelation of another $2.5 billion arms purchase scandal is indeed an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has turned the insurgency war into a racket for corrupt enrichment. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Gen. Babagana Monguno, who is now fingered in the alleged scandal, had earlier accused former service chiefs of diverting $1 billion meant for arms purchase.

The party stated that with this fresh revelation, a staggering figure of $3.5 billion (about N1.3 trillion) meant for purchase of weapons to secure the country is allegedly missing under President Muhammadu Buhari administration. “In fact, the unending exposure of sleaze in the security architecture of the Buhari-led administration has further heightened apprehensions in the public space that the security situation has been turned into a huge racket for corrupt enrichment of sneaky APC leaders and the cabal in the Buhari presidency,” PDP said.

It regretted the continued attack on Nigerians by bandits and terrorists while the funds meant for purchase of arms allegedly disappeared without trace “It is more distressing that instead of standing on the side of the people to demand for a clean-up of the system and recovery of the stolen funds, the APC, as a party, is rather desperate to justify acts of corruption, because its leaders and officials of its government are involved. “Our party demands that the Buhari presidency should come clean and offer explanations on both the $2.5 billion and $1 billion. “Furthermore, the PDP restates its call to the National Assembly to conduct a joint open inquest into the funds and other monies drawn purportedly for the security of our nation under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch,” PDP further demanded.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’s ban on sugar importation not affected by AfCTA – Council

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Notwithstanding enforcement of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) in 2021, the Federal Government insists that the policy banning sugar importation subsists. The backward integration policy of the sugar sector, government declared, will be implemented. Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Sugar Development Council, Dr. Latif Busari, declared government’s position at a chat with journalists […]
News

That needless outreach of Gumi against Nigerian Army

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is my fervent conviction that liberty is man’s greatest asset. It resides in everyone and in its confined seclusion; very hesitant to dare the worldly tempestuous waves, unless it is pressured by forces of disfigured pride or consciousness. When liberty is bruised, we are usually confronted with its unsparing venom and the upshots are […]
News

NCDMB building commissioning will attract investors –Expert

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

An expert in the oil and gas sector and Chairperson of the Project 100 Executive Committee Mrs. Funmi Ogbue, has said the recent commissioning of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) tower, would attract more investors to the sector. President Muhammadu Buhari had on Thursday commissioned the 17 storey headquarters of the NCDMB […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica