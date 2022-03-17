News

Fresh arraignment of Sowore on Cybercrime charges stalled

Posted on

The arraignment of Omoyele Sowore on Cybercrime charges was yesterday stalled before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The Federal Government had filed three counts against him following complaints by a businessman, Mr. Ned Nwoko. Although Sowore was present in court to take his plea, Sahara Reporters, an online medium, charged along with him was not represented. Counsel for the Federal Government, Emmanuel Inegbenoise, told the court that Sahara Reporters as 2nd defendant had not been served with a copy of the criminal charges as required by law.

He sought a short adjournment to enable him to perfect service of the charges on the organisation. Counsel for Sowore, Tope Temokin, did not object to the application for adjournment. Although Temokin initially announced appearance for the 2nd defendant, he in a dramatic turn, withdrew his appearance.

 

Our Reporters

