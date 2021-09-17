Fresh ASUU strike: Parents’ forum asks FG to convoke dialogue

The Nigeria Parents’ Forum, an umbrella body of all parents in the country, has advised the federal government to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to avert another strike that would lead to a disruption in the education sector. National Coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Monday Eze, gave the advice while speaking with New Telegraph in Abakaliki on the threat by ASUU to begin a fresh strike on October 2 this year. Eze said the forum was concerned about the strike notice served on the Federatal Government by ASUU. “The forum is displeased that the Federal Government has allowed the same issues or complaints of ASUU, which led to many strikes that have disrupted the Nigerian University System for years to persist.”
