Fresh attack on Nasarawa communities claim 3 lives

No fewer than three persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh weekend attack on Antsa village in Kwara district, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State by suspected herdsmen.

It was gathered that the attack followed reports of the death of a Fulani man who was attacked by suspected armed robbers near a Tiv settlement on his way from Kadarko to Kwara village.

A resident in the area, John Atume told New Telegraph that the incident happened when the deceased Fulani man who was travelling along with a Tiv man on a motorcycle along Kadarko- Kwara ran into some gunmen who suddenly appeared from the bush and shot at him while the Tiv man he was carrying escaped into the bush.

He said that following the in two cident, some Fulani herdsmen carrying AK 47 stormed Antsa villages and other surrounding villages, killing three persons and forcing hundreds of others to flee from their homes.

According to him, crops estimated about 30,000 hecters have be grazed by cattle and about 3, 000 persons displaced as a result of the attack and are currently taking refuge at a public primary school in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of the state.

Investigation revealed that the diseased Fulani man known for his notoriety was being hunted by his kinsmen over recent grudges. It was gathered that the Tiv person who the deceased Fulani man gave a lift have been arrested and detained at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Lafia.

Confirming the development in an interview, president, Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Comrade Peter Ahemba said intwo other persons were killed following the attack on his kinsmen.

